This originally appeared in Box + Papers, GQ staffer Cam Wolf’s watch newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link and subscribe. I’m in the giving mood lately. ‘Tis the season, after all. So, to wrap up another year, I convened a large panel of watch experts to help me figure out the person most deserving of the biggest honor I could think of: the first annual Box + Papers collector of the year. I tasked the Watch Illuminati with nominating three different collectors—anyone from super-celebs like John Mayer and Tyler, the Creator to their neighbor Jeff with killer taste. The folks with the most nominations were put to a final vote. And here we are. It’s the biggest night in watch-newsletter awards! You have presents to open and ham to carve, and family movie night is in ruins because you were on your phone when Will Ferrell said the cotton-headed ninnymuggins line, so let’s get to it.

17 DAYS AGO