hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Why Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Were the Most Important Menswear Couple of 2022
For the supermodel Bella Hadid and her art director boyfriend, Marc Kalman, fashion is fundamental. The pair, according to Page Six, were first photographed together in New York City back in July 2020, seen exiting Café Leon Dore in Nolita—the epicenter for a particular streetwear-minded set. Aside from...
Presenting the 2022 Watch Collector of the Year
This originally appeared in Box + Papers, GQ staffer Cam Wolf’s watch newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link and subscribe. I’m in the giving mood lately. ‘Tis the season, after all. So, to wrap up another year, I convened a large panel of watch experts to help me figure out the person most deserving of the biggest honor I could think of: the first annual Box + Papers collector of the year. I tasked the Watch Illuminati with nominating three different collectors—anyone from super-celebs like John Mayer and Tyler, the Creator to their neighbor Jeff with killer taste. The folks with the most nominations were put to a final vote. And here we are. It’s the biggest night in watch-newsletter awards! You have presents to open and ham to carve, and family movie night is in ruins because you were on your phone when Will Ferrell said the cotton-headed ninnymuggins line, so let’s get to it.
Thom Browne Fights a Lawsuit While Wearing a Shorts Suit
If the idea of “shorts as formalwear” has enjoyed any sort of renaissance over the last few years, it is thanks to the American designer Thom Browne, whose signature shrunken short suits have turned Met Gala carpets, NBA tunnels, and global fashion weeks into notably leggy places. Tom Ford may have once banished shorts from the island of Manhattan, but Browne and his rowdy cadre of celebrity ambassadors brought them back to the city, surfing a wave of boyish gray twill accented with varying three-, four-, and five-bar stripes.
How Cormega Preserved '90s Rap Realness on His New Album
Hip-hop mogul Marley Marl once dubbed Cormega “the original gangsta rapper from Queensbridge'' for his starkly lyrical accounts of life in Queens, NY’s Queensbridge Houses, the largest housing project on Earth. A magic combination of raw street energy and poeticism made his 2001 debut album The Realness an instant classic, cementing his status as a peer to the likes of Nas, Mobb Deep and other gritty ‘90s-era street rappers. Now, more than twenty years later, he’s returned with not just a new album (his sixth), but one that is a sequel to his seminal project: The Realness II.
The Post-Holiday Menswear Deals Will Help You End the Year on a Fly Note
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover the best menswear deals on the internet. By now, the presents have been opened and the eggnog has been quaffed, but the holiday cheer lingers on thanks to the glut of men's clothing sales popping off post-December 25th. So if you haven't unwrapped the grail of your dreams quite yet, don't fret: chances are, you can still scoop it yourself at a steep discount. We trawled through the best of what the worldwide web has to offer to bring you the most banging menswear deals on the market, including a swaddly topcoat, a hard-as-nails pair of boots, and plenty of fuzzy knitwear. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
How Mediation Became a Studio Workout
Inside a small pop-up studio drenched in neutrals in Venice, California, 40 or so regulars meet up at 6 p.m. to put in work. But they're not here for treadmill sprints or burpees—it's the daily breath and sound class hosted by Open, a social space for meditation and movement. Students lie on soft gray yoga mats under a rectangular skylight, close their eyes, and enter into an unspoken agreement with one another that it’s time to find some calm.
Elon Musk Has Been Tweeting a Lot. What Can His Clothing Tell Us?
Of the many newsworthy things tech villain of the moment Elon Musk has said this year, the most surprising might have come at the Met Gala. “I love fashion,” Musk said to a group of red carpet-side journalists on the first Monday in May. Seeming to register a few raised eyebrows, Musk elaborated: “I do, actually,” he continued, increasingly earnest. “Sometimes it’s viewed as frivolous and maybe not that important, but I think beauty is very important, and style, and things that move the heart.”
The Timex Marlin Is a Golden Age Watch That Still Looks Killer Today
If we learned anything from 2022’s hottest watch drops, it’s that nothing gets collectors worked up more than rainbow colored gemstones, ultra-thin movements, and re-animated classics from the golden age of watch design. As you might expect, a gem-set bezel or a wafer-thin mechanical movement can easily run you six figures, but these days, there are plenty of covetable historical re-editions to be had for far less. Among the best of them is the Timex Marlin, a dressy watch straight out of the Mad Men era that you don’t need a swanky corner office to afford.
Ab-Soul Hit His Lowest Point. Then He Made the Most Liberating Music of His Career
Lounging in a Lower East Side Manhattan lobby on a nippy December afternoon, the Carson, California rapper Ab-Soul is still feeling electric after a big night in which he bumped into and was embraced by his all-time favorite rapper, Jay–Z. On social media, Jay’s greeting, “You young God, what’s up?” made the internet take notice. (As a video of the run-in spread, Soul got a text from Charlamagne Tha God jokingly saying that he would have taken the $500K.) The hug came right after Soul saw the Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards at Barclays, where he had a literal highlight: Sitting just behind the net, he caught a tipped pass while holding a drink. “Excellent play by him,” said the Nets’ announcer, who might have been even more impressed if he knew Ab-Soul is legally blind.
Adam Sandler, Unofficial Uggs Ambassador, Gives Bella Hadid a Run for Her Money
Whenever it seems the actor Adam Sandler has achieved Maximum Sandler Fit, featuring a dizzyingly comfortable combination of athletic clothes and high-leisure vacation wear, he always manages to one-up himself. “You are your own best competition,” or however the appropriate idiom goes. This week, Sandler went on a...
Would You Buy a $27,000 Watch Toy?
This originally appeared in Box + Papers, GQ staffer Cam Wolf’s watch newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link and subscribe. Were a watch enthusiast dropped into the 1930s, they might think themselves in heaven. There were watches everywhere. People who needed to know the time would stash a little clock anywhere they could. Tie bar? Put a watch on it. Money clip? You bet there could be a tiny clock on it. Need to write something down? Your Cartier pen might carry a ticker at the top. Even a house key could be made with a watch at the end. The house you’re unlocking the door to? If you’re fancy enough, it has a clocktower.
ABCNY
Saks Fifth Avenue makes bid to open luxury casino
This comes after the state recently opened up the application process for three licenses to open a casino in the downstate area.
The Real-Life Diet of Stavros Halkias, Who Says Weed Is a Gateway Drug (To Spending $200 on UberEats)
Comedy is a lot of work these days. 33-year-old Stavros Halkias is at the front of a new wave of comedians who, in addition to releasing an hour-long special every year or two, hosts a thriving podcast or five, dips a foot in acting, posts to social media like his career depends on it (it just might), and, spends the majority of the year touring from comedy club to comedy club. (And living on whatever food you can get when those comedy clubs close.) So when GQ caught the Baltimore native at home between Christmas and New Year’s plotting his 2023, there wasn’t a shortage of subjects to cover.
Take a Peek Inside the Winter 2022 GQ Box
Four times a year, we pack a mix of our favorite things into the GQ Box—then ship it directly to your door. Besides a box full of vetted-and-endorsed goods, you get a crazy deal: Each Box has over $200 worth of products…but only costs $50. Winter, as the...
