ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
True Blue LA

Dodgers salary arbitration summary & payroll update

On our last Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast of the week, we recap the Dodgers’ jaunt through salary arbitration, after Friday’s exchange deadline. Nine of ten arbitration-eligible players reached agreement on a 2023 contract, with only Tony Gonsolin left for a possible arbitration hearing. Julio Urías...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers, Walker Buehler avoid salary arbitration

Whether Walker Buehler will pitch in 2023 remains to be seen, but there is certainty in what his salary will be this season. The Dodgers avoided salary arbitration with the right-handed pitcher before Friday’s exchange deadline, the team announced. Throwing a wrench into Buehler’s situation this offseason is that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers sign Julio Urías, avoiding salary arbitration, per reports

The Dodgers on Friday signed pitcher Julio Urías, per multiple reports, avoiding salary arbitration for the team’s NLDS Game 1 starter who received Cy Young votes in each of the last two seasons. Bob Nightengale at USA Today and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic first reported the one-year,...
True Blue LA

Dodgers release Trevor Bauer

The Dodgers are officially out of the Trevor Bauer business, with the pitcher released on Thursday after clearing waivers. He is now a free agent. Bauer was designated for assignment on January 6, two weeks after an independent arbitrator announced a 194-game suspension (reduced from 324 games), the longest in the eight-year history of MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.
True Blue LA

Will Andrew Friedman step out of his comfort zone

"Money is the mother’s milk of politics' ' is a phrase attributed to former 1960’s Speaker of the California Assembly Jesse Unrugh. Had Unrugh been talking about baseball he might have substituted young controllable talent for money!. Since the Dodgers this year have wanted to offer opportunities for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Miguel Rojas is back with the Dodgers. Hello again, old friend

Miguel Rojas is back with the Dodgers. The team struck a trade with the Marlins on Wednesday, sending minor league shortstop Jacob Amaya for the services of the veteran defensive specialist who will make $5 million in 2023. Gavin Lux is this team’s shortstop. The Dodgers acquired Rojas to strengthen...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy