San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

San Antonio eatery ranked among best gluten-free restaurants in the US

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their specific needs when eating and one of the most popular dietary restrictions out there is eating gluten-free and with that, restaurants around the country have risen to the occasion by creating menus with gluten-free options equally as delicious as their gluten-filled counterparts. It’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Forest Service Warns of Increased Wildfire Danger as Cold Front Approaches

Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger this week as a cold front approaches Thursday. Elevated fire weather following the front, combined with dry, dormant grasses could support increased wildfire potential for communities near San Antonio and Austin. Today, the fire environment could support wildfire activity in west Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
gotodestinations.com

Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023

Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

