CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Recount in Oakland mayor's race passes vote from board of supervisors
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Another potential challenge to the outcome of the Oakland mayor’s race has arisen. Unlike a previous failed attempt at a recall, this one may actually happen, at least according to some officials. “A recount is going to happen,” said Alameda Board of Supervisors Member, Keith Carson. Within days of Sheng Thao […]
KTVU FOX 2
Recount requested in Oakland's mayor's race, among others
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors plans to request the registrar’s office hold a recount in four races, including the Oakland mayor's race. The races in question involved ranked choice voting to determine winners last November, a system that's been criticized for confusing for voters.
oaklandside.org
Alameda supervisors greenlight recount for Oakland mayor’s race
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to seek a recount of several races in the Nov. 8 election that used ranked-choice voting to select the winners, including the Oakland mayor’s race and the hotly contested Oakland Unified School District, District 4 seat. “I think this is...
sfbayview.com
Will SF DA Jenkins prosecute white racist who water-hosed Black homeless woman?
Ten days into 2023, in the midst of a record breaking rainstorm that is being called an atmospheric river and a cyclone bomb, good ol’ San Francisco racism showed its anti-Black face and made the internet explode after Collier Gwin, the white owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, located at 712 Montgomery St. in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco was videotaped water-hosing a homeless Black woman who was sitting on the curb outside of his gallery.
sfbayview.com
From the bottom: Interview with Lewi Bo
Lewi Bo, aka LB Stay Keyed, is an independent rap artist from the trenches of Campbell Village in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood of West Oakland, California. I remember riding the AC Transit and seeing advertisement artwork on the bus stops everywhere I went. His marketing and promotion hustle is impeccable.
oaklandside.org
Alameda County will distribute 500 tents to homeless people impacted by the storm
In a sign of the devastating impact of the relentless rainstorms on homeless residents, Alameda County officials are distributing 500 tents to those whose belongings have gotten soaked and destroyed. While the county’s street health workers often supply tents to individuals in need, this “larger-scale distribution is unique to this...
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Roasted and Raw, Street Social, Kehaulani’s Cafe
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 11, airs Thursday, January 12, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Roasted and Raw whips up fresh vegan fare, offering a healthier, plant-based take on familiar...
Rep. Eric Swalwell tours storm-damaged area in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Several areas damaged by the storm in Alameda County are still rebuilding as more rain is coming back for the weekend. A big concern is A Street in Hayward, where a slope failure caused a side of the road to fall into the San Lorenzo Creek. One side of A Street […]
sfstandard.com
What Is ‘Cerebral Valley’? San Francisco’s Nerdiest New Neighborhood
The techies are at it again—only this time, they’re not looking for kombucha on tap or Patagonia vests, but all-inclusive “hacker houses” in Hayes Valley. Artificial intelligence workers are now forming co-living and coworking communities, where like-minded founders and developers can eat, sleep and breathe their work. These communities are often operated out of historic Victorians near Alamo Square, just a stone’s throw from Souvla and a Cotopaxi outlet.
oaklandside.org
Watch: An Oakland metalworker puts his ‘stamp on the world’ at The Crucible
Dressed in a baseball jersey and cap, Brandyn Willridge peers over a student cutting out a shape in a metal sheet with a cutting machine. Sparks fly. “It sorta looks like the state of Massachusetts,” Willridge says as he holds up the tiny abstract shape. Willridge, a trained...
Son remembers his postal worker mother, fatally stabbed while walking home in Oakland
A heartbroken son is opening up after his mother, a 71-year-old immigrant from Brazil and a veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, was stabbed to death just three houses down from her home in Oakland.
oaklandside.org
Oakland school closures won’t happen, after all
On Wednesday, nearly a year after the Oakland Unified School District board voted to close, consolidate, and downsize 11 schools over two years, the newly formed board reversed the decision. The move will allow five elementary schools that were slated for closure this year to remain open. Directors VanCedric Williams...
KTVU FOX 2
Setback for Oakland A's waterfront ballpark plans after grant not recommended
OAKLAND, Calif. - The dream of transforming Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland into a new Oakland A's baseball stadium complex just got thrown a new curve ball. Oakland had agreed to publicly fund the infrastructure and transportation surrounding the privately funded 35,000-seat, 55-acre ballpark complex at the Port of Oakland.
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
yaleclimateconnections.org
Youth community center in Richmond, California, becomes a ‘resilience hub’
At RYSE Commons, a youth community center in Richmond, California, young people gather to make art, play basketball, take classes, and hang out. It’s an institution that community members trust and depend on. So Shina Robinson of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network says it’s the ideal place to create...
oaklandside.org
Is there any budget-friendly — and decent — pizza left in the East Bay?
When Berkeley pizza party staple West Coast Pizza closed its doors last fall, East Bay families let out a collective cry of woe. Where would parents of hungry teens find inexpensive, tasty pizza cut just the right size for sharing?, Nosh readers wrote in to ask. Where would we all get our cheesy sticks?!
sfstandard.com
A Flower Market in Chinatown—and Four More Things to Do in SF This Weekend
Rain or shine, the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair will be blooming this weekend in Chinatown. Taking place the weekend before the Chinese New Year, the fair is a one-stop shop for fresh flowers symbolizing growth and other goods to ring in a positive Lunar New Year. Free. 2....
KQED
Rain and Eviction Loom Over Oakland’s Wood Street Encampment
California’s temperate weather is one reason why homelessness is so visible. But with climate change, warmer and wetter weather are making the emergency on the streets even more dire. At what remains of the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland, people without shelter are experiencing flooding and a fight...
