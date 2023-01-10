ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Ruby Howard Moran

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
MORAN

Our dear mother, Ruby Howard Moran, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 9, 2023.

She was a wonderful mother and a dear friend to those that knew her. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed her flowers. She also loved going to the beach with her family and loved playing bingo. She will be sadly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jabie Moran; and two sons, Allen Moran (Sharon) and Donald Moran (Shannon).

Surviving her are her children, James “Butch” Moran and companion, Valerie, of White Sulphur Springs, Joseph “Joe” Moran and wife, Karen, of Arnold, MD, Martin “Mo” Moran and wife, Becky, of Callaghan, VA, and daughter, Martha Denton and husband, Steve, of Marietta, OH; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and special caregivers, Vanessa Kelly, Shelby Depriest, Pam Tolley, Jennifer Tolley, and several others.

Per her request, there will be no services.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

