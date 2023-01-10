ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Which rumored target should Bucks prefer, Jae Crowder or Cam Reddish?

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be looking at a handful of targets. Two of the recurring names that have been linked to Milwaukee are Jae Crowder and Cam Reddish. The Bucks have been mentioned as a Crowder suitor since before the season began, and it seems like that has their interest has not waned in the past few months. Though Crowder has seemingly been Milwaukee’s top target for the Bucks, a new target could be in the mix as well. As reported by HoopsHype, the Bucks are among the teams to check in on Cam Reddish’s availability. Both of the two players linked to Milwaukee is interesting, but let us decipher which they should prefer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NESN

Cookie Monster Remarks On Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s Postgame Fit

Jayson Tatum’s star power has grown this season, and he has grabbed the attention from everyone, including those on Sesame Street. The Boston Celtics star is not one to shy away from bold fashion choices — even calling out his teammates for their fits — and Monday night was no exception. After a win over the Chicago Bulls, Tatum showed up to his postgame news conference wearing a blue fur coat.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Growing rift with Kentucky basketball fuels speculation of end to John Calipari era

There is growing tension within the Kentucky basketball program between the school’s athletic director and head coach John Calipari. The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked at this point in the season. They’ve lost their last two and, though they are 10-6 overall, are 1-3 in conference play. Though the era led by John Calipari has been marked with success, including a championship and three other visits to the Final Four or further, it looks like the glory days could be coming to an end.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy