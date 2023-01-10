The 2023 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be looking at a handful of targets. Two of the recurring names that have been linked to Milwaukee are Jae Crowder and Cam Reddish. The Bucks have been mentioned as a Crowder suitor since before the season began, and it seems like that has their interest has not waned in the past few months. Though Crowder has seemingly been Milwaukee’s top target for the Bucks, a new target could be in the mix as well. As reported by HoopsHype, the Bucks are among the teams to check in on Cam Reddish’s availability. Both of the two players linked to Milwaukee is interesting, but let us decipher which they should prefer.

