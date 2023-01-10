Read full article on original website
27 First News
Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born October 6, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Mary Annebelle Roupe. Terance was a senior soldier for the...
27 First News
Jessie Hedrick, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Jessie Hedrick, 73, of Warren. Jessie passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Jessie was born...
27 First News
Robert Keith Taylor, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Keith Taylor, 85, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after an extended illness. Robert was born in Darlington, Pennsylvania on May 23, 1937, the son of Harry A and Ethel Marie...
27 First News
Brandi Basista, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday January 4, 2023, loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Granddaughter, Niece, Brandi Basista, 43, of Struthers, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic with her family surrounding her, after a courageous and hard fought battle with a heart condition. Brandi was born in Youngstown, the daughter...
27 First News
Darlene Kay Martin, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Kay “Dar” Martin, 61, of Cortland passed away on Thursday morning, January 12, 2023 at her home in Cortland. Darlene was born on May 4, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Kenneth and Jean (Miller) Sapp. Darlene was a 1980 graduate...
27 First News
Achilles “Fuzzy” Freddie Palumbo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Achilles F. “Fuzzy” Palumbo, age 75 of Boardman passed away with his loving family at his side. He was born November 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Carmen and Josephine (Centofani) Palumbo. Achilles, “Fuzzy”, never met a...
27 First News
Bonnie Aileen Weaver, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Aileen Weaver passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born April 14, 1945, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russel and Lucille (Logan) Withers and was a lifelong area resident. Growing up, Bonnie was active in...
27 First News
Edward J. Hankey, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Hankey, age 60, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5, 2023. Edward was born on August 23, 1962 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of Edward E. and Helen J. (Kijowski) Hankey. Edward was a 1980 graduate from Campbell Memorial High School. He graduated...
27 First News
Georgiana Smith Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiana Smith Williams, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George L. Smith and the late Florence J. (Abbott) Smith. She married Michael Alan Williams on October...
27 First News
Janice B. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice B. Miller, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on November 14, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert E. and Leora C. (Donahue) Baldwin. Janice was married to Donald H. Miller on May 16, 1958. They were happily...
27 First News
Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
27 First News
Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at Kemper House Worthington in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Shirley was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1939, to Clyde and Olive Johnston. She married Taghi T....
27 First News
Hazel Barrett, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Ruth Barrett, 91, passed away peacefully at home Monday, January 9, 2023. Born in Campbell September 13, 1931, she was the fourth child of Dan and Mary Volchko. She was a proud Campbell Memorial High School graduate, class of 1948, a group that will...
27 First News
Leonard H. Terrell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard H. Terrell, 92, departed this life peacefully at home, Friday, January 6, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Terrell was born in Charleston, South Carolina, December 29, 1930, the son of Madison and Caroline Terrell. He was educated in the Charleston school systems.
27 First News
Doris Mae Pealer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison. On March 23, 1946, she married Rex...
27 First News
James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, 77, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born August 15, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron and Carmel Capeto Mondora. Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Boardman High School.
27 First News
Michael Alan Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Alan Williams passed away on Wednesday, January 4. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where a funeral service will take place at Noon. Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park,...
27 First News
Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, 56, transcended to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Rosalyn, also known as Pookie, was born on January 31, 1966,in Youngstown, Ohio to Russell Venable and Daisy Hall. She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was...
27 First News
Charles “Charlie” Guy Harper, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Guy Harper, Sr., age 92, of Warren passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Onego, West Virginia on April 2, 1930 to the late George and Bertha Ketterman Harper. He was preceded...
27 First News
Gerald J. Datillo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” J. Dattilo, 76, died Sunday, January 8, at Diplomat Healthcare in North Royalton surrounded by his family. Jerry was born December 31, 1946, in Youngstown a son of Joseph and Veronica (Taybus) Dattilo. He attended East High School. He went straight...
