Joseph Willie Steward
Joseph Willie Steward, 80, resident of Walker, LA passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023. Services will be held Friday January 13, 2023 at Remnant of God COGIC 8895 Florida Blvd Denham Springs, LA. Visitation 11:00am until the funeral service at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery Walker, LA.
Alfred John Allen
And a resident of Thomas passed away Tuesday morning January 10, 2023 at the Forest Manor Nursing Home in Covington after a lengthy illness. He was a 1961 graduate of Franklinton High School, where he was a member of the Demons football team. Alfred was a computer specialist for Shell Oil Company for 33 years before retiring. He then owned and operated Allen Air Care for several years. Alfred was a talented vocalist and was the lead singer for the gospel group The Fishermen Quartet. The group produced many albums and performed in countless churches throughout the Gulf Coast, each time accepting only “Love offerings” that the Lord blessed to fully fund their ministry for over 25 years. During this time, Alfred served as music minister and choir director for several churches in Washington Parish, including Pine First Baptist and most recently Thomas First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, often spending a long time at the stocked pond on his property. 16 years ago, Alfred suffered a serious brain injury that ultimately required him to relearn all the basic functions of life. However, he totally regained a good quality of life only to suffer additional health problems several times that were deemed too much to overcome, but in each case he bounced back. Alfred was always a tough-as-nails fighter and used those extra years the Lord gave him to spend quality time with his family and beloved grandchildren, sharing meals and countless fun stories.
J.J. Warner
And a longtime resident of the Warnerton Community passed away Wednesday afternoon January 11, 2023. He was a 1960 graduate of Franklinton High School, where he was voted All-State for the Demons football team and chosen as Mr. FHS his senior year. He served his country and community in the Mississippi Army-National Guard for several years before discharging with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. J.J. obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and then attended the LSU School of Banking. He served as the Vice-President and branch manager of Parish National Bank when it first opened in Franklinton and worked in the financial industry for over 20 years. J.J. operated a successful dairy business, Warner Farms, for over 40 years and most recently worked as an agent for Smith & Core Real Estate in Folsom. He was a longtime active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and recently appointed Deacon Emeritus. J.J. taught a Men’s Sunday School Class for 20 years and also organized a 20 year ministry at the Washington Parish Jail. He enjoyed quail hunting and spending time working on his land and around the yard. J.J. was always a hard worker and a stoic gentleman. He was also very kind to all the people he met through business, his church family and his many friends.
Christopher Morris
Christopher Morris, 53, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023. Visitation Friday January 13, 2023 from 4-8pm at N.A. James Funeral Home 1601 W. Thomas St. Funeral service 11:00am Saturday January 14, 2023 at Yellow Water Baptist Church 42193 Happywood Rd Hammond, LA. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
Dorothy "Dottie" Jane Young Johnson
Dorothy "Dottie" Jane Young Johnson passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 85. She was born on Tuesday, August 31, 1937, in Eunice, Louisiana to the late Ament Courville Young and the late Walter Young. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana.
Terrie Jean Smith
Mrs. Terrie Jean Smith, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 60. Mrs. Terrie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Smith; two sons, John Day and Earl Pope; and four grandchildren, Kilian Felix Day, Casper Louis Day, Rocco Henry Day, and Rosalie Azalea Pope. She is also survived by three brothers in law and their wives, Calvin (Dorothy) Johnson, Alvin (Suzanne) Johnson, and Andre (Laura) Smith; two sisters in law, Jewel Chapman and Peaches Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry Stephen Daigle
Larry Stephen Daigle passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Kenner, Louisiana, at the age of 65. He was born on Wednesday, September 25, 1957 in Frankfurt, to the late Elizabeth Tharp Daigle and the late Huey Daigle. He was a resident of Kenner, Louisiana. Larry loved to ride...
Dorothy Sadie Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, LA. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
Emma Evonne Howell
Emma Evonne Howell was born April 23, 1942 in Independence, LA to the late Cleon and Lillie Jackson Kirkland. She passed away January 11, 2023, at her home in Tickfaw, LA. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Felix “Jim” Howell; children, Alvy Howell (Cathy), Joann Kirkland, Peewee Howell (Jan), Nancy Cooper, and Amanda Abbasi (Nadeem); sisters, Ann Coates (Johnny), and Ruth Rushing (Leonard, Jr.); 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Jack Howell; and sisters, Lee Lamonte, Ruby Nicolosi, Margaret Carpenter, and Lucy Williams. Evonne was a pastor’s wife who enjoyed entertaining, cooking, and sewing. She was an avid New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys fan. Visitation will be at Hagan Chapel, 48172 Whiskey Lane, Tickfaw, Friday, January 13, 2023, after 4:00 p.m. until funeral services Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Howell Cemetery, Tickfaw. Pallbearers will be Pink, Jimmy, and Robbie Prine, Bubba Howell, Azeez, Humza, and Rehman Abbasi, and Tyler Corbin.
Joyce Dorothy Pritchard Brewster
“Enjoy Every Day. Do what you want to do, when you want to do it.” Those words ring in the ears of anyone who knew Joyce Brewster. Joyce Dorothy Pritchard Brewster passed away on January 10, 2023, after celebrating her 94th birthday. Joyce came from, married into and created a large family. She loved and was loved by so many family and friends.
Homer Nelson Morgenthaler
Homer Nelson Morgenthaler, 73, of Watson, LA, went on to Glory to meet his Heavenly Father on January 7, 2023. He was in the comfort of his home and was surrounded by family and friends at the time of passing. Homer was born on October 25, 1949 in Galesburg, Illinois...
Star Academy
Governor John Bel Edwards, hosted by Superintendent Melissa Stilley, returned to his hometown and his alma mater to help celebrate the opening of Amite Westside Magnet School’s Star Academy. Targeting students in 7th and 8th grade who are academically two years behind their peers, the Star Academy allows students an opportunity to work at their own pace and catch up with their classmates so that they can have a greater chance of success in high school and beyond. Tangipahoa Parish is home to two of these programs—one at AWMS and the other at Greenville Park Magnet in Hammond.
SLU adds Bumgarner, Ford for 2023-24
HAMMOND, La. – Meridian Community College duo Noah Bumgarner and Lexton Ford will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Wednesday. Bumgarner and Ford will join the program for the 2023-24 season. The...
Niagara Bottling invests up to $160M to build Tangipahoa Parish manufacturing facility
Niagara Bottling, one of the nation’s leading beverage manufacturers, has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
John Bel Edwards
Governor John Bel Edwards, in Amite for a grant presentation at Amite Westside, commented on the big bottling plant coming to Robert, and for the first time revealed his future plans after leaving office in a year. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
STPSO investigates shooting near Abita Springs
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which occurred Wednesday (Jan. 11) afternoon near the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36 near Abita Springs. One victim has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time. The incident is...
League-high six Lions named to SLC All-Academic Team
HAMMOND, La. – Six members of the Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team were named to the 2022 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team announced Wednesday by the league office. Representing Southeastern were tight end Ivan Drobocky, wide receiver Nick Kovacs, offensive lineman John Allen, offensive lineman Dom...
Accused killer pleads guilty to multiple counts of first degree murder; sentenced to life in prison
LIVINGSTON, LA - On the morning of Jan. 11, Dakota Michael Theriot, 25, plead guilty to five charges of First-Degree Murder and was sentenced to as many life sentences. Theriot first pled guilty to three counts of First-Degree Murder in Livingston Parish, and Judge Brenda Ricks imposed three life sentences to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He is then expected to plea guilty to the two other First-Degree Murder charges and receive two more life sentences from Judge Jason Verdigets in Ascension Parish later today.
WBB: Southeastern heads to Texas
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team has a two-game Texas trip ahead of them this weekend. The Lady Lions will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-6, 1-0 SLC) Thursday night at 5 p.m. and UIW Saturday at 1 p.m. in the American Bank Center. Both...
