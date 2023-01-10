Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after being offered mega contract by Al Hilal
The Argentine has reportedly been offered up to £285 million a year to join the Saudi Pro League side
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG
The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi plays first game since World Cup triumph, scores as Kylian Mbappe-less PSG beat Angers
Lionel Messi scored on his return to club soccer after his FIFA 2022 World Cup win with Argentina as Paris Saint-Germain ran out 2-0 winners over Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Messi and Hugo Ekitike got the goals as top beat bottom in Le Championnat, but it was far from a classic at Parc des Princes as the hosts laboured to victory.
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Man Utd chiefs ‘admit they OVERPAID for Antony transfer’ as fans grow frustrated with £85.5m star’s one-dimensional play
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly admitted they overpaid for Antony in the summer. The Brazilian 22, joined from Ajax for £85.5million following a lengthy transfer saga. The deal put him fourth on the list of the Premier League's most expensive players behind Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba. He...
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Watch Lionel Messi turn on the style and finish stunning team goal in first game back for PSG following World Cup win
LIONEL MESSI was the star of the show in his first game since the World Cup as PSG beat Angers 2-0. The forward has had a few weeks off since his historic World Cup win but showed no signs of rustiness on his return. Messi started in attack alongside Neymar...
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final. FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration...
Yardbarker
Arda Turan Explains Why He Rooted for Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo to Win 2022 World Cup
Many current and former players pulled for Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old would go on to lift the trophy that has long eluded him after Argentina defeated France in penalty kicks (4-2). In an interview on Mehmet Demirkol’s Galaxy Guide program on Socrates Youtube...
Watch awkward moment Liverpool boss Klopp asks ex-Man City star Nedum Onuoha if he’s ever played football live on TV
JURGEN KLOPP awkwardly asked ex-Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha if he has "ever played football" during a tense interview. Liverpool were held 2-2 on the weekend in the FA Cup against Wolves, leaving manager Klopp less than impressed. And Onuoha, who retired in 2020 and now works for ESPN, had...
Yardbarker
Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona amid talks of permanent contract
Ronaldinho is undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s greatest players of the 21st century. The Brazilian dazzled fans and players alike during his five seasons at the Camp Nou with my skills and dribbling ability. He amassed 2017 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club, in which he...
straightarrownews.com
Saudi Arabia bends strict rules for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo
The country of Saudi Arabia is known for its super strict laws. But for world-class soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the rules seem to be a little more flexible. Ronaldo just signed a deal to join Saudi Arabia’s soccer club Al-Nassr. He has moved to the kingdom with his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.
Barcelona beats Betis to set up Super Cup final against Madrid
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Marc-André ter Stegen saved two penalties and Pedri converted the deciding spot kick as Barcelona defeated Real Betis 4-2 in a shootout Thursday to set up a Spanish Super Cup final against rival Real Madrid this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia on...
sportszion.com
Full list: PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe on FIFA best men’s player list, Cristiano Ronaldo missing
FIFA has announced a list of 14 players including PSG stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo missed out for the first time since coming to the limelight after a devastating season in terms of his standard. On January 12, FIFA updated the list...
Chelsea to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as Graham Potter's successor: report
Chelsea manager Graham Potter is coming under fire for poor form, with Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement
Yardbarker
Brazil contact former Spain manager over vacant national team job
Brazil have been on the hunt for a new coach for a month now, after Tite left the position in the fallout from their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia. There have been a number of names linked with the job, with Brazil reportedly contacting Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. There have also been reports that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Guardiola’, may get the job, according to Sport.
kalkinemedia.com
Courtois heroics help Madrid beat Valencia to reach Super Cup final
Thibaut Courtois was the hero for Real Madrid as they beat Valencia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Riyadh on Wednesday to reach the Spanish Super Cup final. The reigning Super Cup champions were below their best again amid a difficult start to 2023, but Courtois excelled, making crucial saves and then decisively denying Jose Gaya in the shootout.
Hit or miss? Joao Felix another €100M transfer who didn't live up to fee. What about Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar?
Joao Felix is one of only 12 players to move for a transfer fee of €100 million or more. How many can be deemed a success? (Spoiler: Not many.)
