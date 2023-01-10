Read full article on original website
Brenda Bush
3d ago
this is ridiculous!!! The guy wasn't drunk an pot is legal. I'm positive that he didn't mean to kill her but you have these counties that just want to make money some how
Reply(2)
5
Related
Man accused in cold case, serial rape investigation facing additional charges
DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to 2013 is now facing nearly 20 counts. Tiandre Turner, 43, was re-indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on new rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction, assault and robbery charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges
A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
Fox 19
Deputies: 2 juveniles involved in West Clermont County Snapchat threat
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old was arrested in Clermont County on Friday after deputies revealed a student was involved in the West Clermont Middle School Snapchat threat, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies believe that the Snapchat threat came from a boy who lives in Muskegon, Michigan, after tracing...
WLWT 5
Suspect accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old girl appears in court
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — New details are emerging about what happened the night a 16-year-old was shot to death in Northern Kentucky. The attorney for the defendant says it was all an accident. Scarlett Tucker was shot in the forehead at close range in the Burlington home of a...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
WLWT 5
Police believe group of out-of-state men arrested in NKY may be connected to Felony Lane Gang
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six men arrested in northern Kentucky may be tied to a nationwide crime group, according to police. The group was arrested Wednesday at WesBanco in Fort Thomas. Fort Thomas police believe the men are tied to the Felony Lane Gang. Police in Greater Cincinnati previously...
Fox 19
Officers involved in shooting receive no indictment from Butler County jury
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield Township officers involved in the shooting of a “mentally distressed” man were not indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched to a mobile home at Camargo Park on Nov. 2, 2022, to assist a Butler...
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
Man dies months after being hit by driver who fled scene
A man died Friday from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that happened in August, according to the Hamilton County coroner's report.
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
Man convicted of hitting Dayton officer with ATV sentenced to prison
DAYTON — A man convicted of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been sentenced to prison. On Aug. 14 2021, Deontaye Trammell, 27, was driving an ATV in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, when two Dayton police officers signaled him and a large group of other ATVs, according to court records.
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
A fatal crash claimed the life of an Adams Co. woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash that happened yesterday evening along Route 348 in Scioto County. According to troopers with the patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio, traveled left of center, then off the roadway before striking a tree.
eaglecountryonline.com
Golden Alert Issued for Missing Boone County Man
Justin Wood was last seen on Wednesday. Have you seen this man? Photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office. UPDATE: The Golden D Alert for Justin C. Wood is cancelled. He returned safely this morning to his home. (Boone County, Ky.) – A 35-year-old from Union has been reported...
Fox 19
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn’t get a fair trial and is eligible for bond, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder...
Fox 19
Man charged with aggravated arson after causing $15k worth of damage
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Oxford man was charged with aggravated arson after he allegedly set trash on fire, resulting in heavy damages to an apartment building. Tyler Nichols, 31, was leaving Circle Bar around 10:30 p.m. when he walked down an alley and began lighting trash on fire in multiple Rumpke trash cans on Oct. 17, an Oxford police report stated.
Fox 19
Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati property owner to probation for allegedly failing to care for his residents. Avi Ohad pleaded no contest to his charge of failing to comply with a building code violation, according to Hamilton County court records. That led to a judge giving him a suspended sentence...
Fox 19
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
1 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle collision in southern Ohio
WASHINGTON TWP., Brown County — A 61-year-old Amelia man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 32 in Brown County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at Georgetown reported. Claude Wright was headed north on Stieman Road in a...
Fox 19
‘Suspicious’ circumstances surrounding Ohio woman’s disappearance
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A search for a missing woman continues nearly a week after her vehicle was found in Middletown. The disappearance of 30-year-old Cierra Chapman is considered suspicious, according to the Dayton Police Department. She was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 when she...
Comments / 8