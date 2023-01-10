Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grundy County Herald
Education Notes
Jordan McCullough of Grundy County receives academic honors for fall semester 2022 at King University in Bristol, Tenn.
Multiple fires spark within 24 hours across Middle TN, leaving homes unlivable
The State Fire Marshal's Office has now rolled out a new initiative to keep people safe before they even move into their homes.
Grundy County Herald
No Leads For Missing Tracy City Woman
Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.
Grundy County Herald
Upcoming Events
Application deadline for the Tennessee Master Gardener Program, a volunteer service program that serves local communities by training, certifying, and equipping volunteers to provide community service through their passion of gardening. Applications and more information can be found at https://tiny.utk.edu/ccmga. Applications are due at the Franklin County Extension Office by Jan. 13. Applicants will be notified of acceptance to the program by Jan. 17. The cost of the program, including educational materials, refreshments, etc. is $150 for the entire 14-week program. Deadline for payment (by mail or in person) is Jan. 20.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged.
Grundy County Herald
Great in Grundy
Pelham Elementary held its School Spelling Bee on Friday, Jan. 6. Taking first place was Champion Tyler Owens.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Grundy County Herald
BRUCE-O-RAMA coming to The Caverns
Bruce Campbell, best known for his portrayal as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise and the star of many low budget films like Army of Darkness and Maniac Cop, is coming to Grundy County. Campbell brings a 2-in-1 event with a Last Fan Standing game show and Evil Dead 2 movie screening to The Caverns on April 7.
Legacy of Cumberland Co. man who died in a house fire lives on through music
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Obed River Band lost a member of their group over the holiday weekend, in a fatal Cumberland County house fire that killed six people. They were all members of the same family. Their names were Trent, Karen, Chris, Melissa, Bella and Ebony. One of...
WTVC
Judge sends case of deadly Christmas Day crash suspect to grand jury in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The suspect in the deadly Bradley County crash that claimed the life of a mother and father in Bradley County, and badly injured their three young sons, told a first responder "I didn't do anything wrong" in the moments immediately after the crash. That detail...
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
mymix1041.com
Threat to Ocoee Middle School determined to be false
From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: In a release yesterday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said the report of a potential threat of violence toward Ocoee Middle School has been determined to be false. The release said “On January 10, 2023, Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley...
wjle.com
Sparta Man Killed in Early Morning Crash
A 38-year-old Sparta man lost his life in a two vehicle crash this morning (Tuesday) on Highway 70 at Snow Hill near Trapp Lane. According to Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henry was traveling east in the left lane of Highway 70 in a 2004 Ford Ranger when he crossed over the middle turn lane and entered the west bound left lane striking head on an oncoming 2020 Ford Mustang driven by 34-year-old Matthew Murphy of Springfield who had recently moved here. The Mustang traveled a short distance west after impact before coming to a final rest in the westbound right lane. The Ford Ranger overturned and came to a final rest on its top in the middle turn lane.
wgnsradio.com
Serious Auto Accident on South Church Street Near Indian Hills Tuesday
MURFREESBORO, TN - There was a serious auto accident on South Church Street near the entrance of Indian Hills subdivision on Tuesday. Police told WGNS News that a total of five people were taken to the hospital following the crash that involved an SUV, sedan and a city operated Rover bus (Click above or below photo to see additional pictures of the wreck).
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian Remains Critical
Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
wjle.com
Mother Opposes Parole for Son’s Murderer in 1993 DeKalb County Shooting and Stabbing Crimes
A DeKalb County mother is speaking out against parole for the man convicted of murdering her son almost thirty years ago. Sharon George told WJLE this week that 30 years in prison is not long enough for Archie Lee Roberts who shot and killed her 18-year-old son Eric D. Graham and seriously wounded another teen, 17-year-old Shane Orlando in a knife attack on April 28, 1993. Roberts was age 17 at the time of the crimes which occurred outside his home on Bright Hill Road in DeKalb County. All three teens were students at DeKalb County High School.
Comments / 0