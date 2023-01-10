Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Related
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Everyone Said The Same Thing After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Announcement
The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to change by the minute. Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season before signing an extension to remain at Michigan and ...
WLWT 5
Burrow on playoff game against Ravens: 'We're excited, I know the fans will come out ready to go'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their first 2023 post-season game and are ready for fans to bring the hype. "We're excited, I know the fans will come out ready to go," Quarterback Joe Burrow said. Burrow said the pregame atmosphere during the Monday Night Football...
WLWT 5
Bengals, Ravens release injury reports; Lamar Jackson tweets update on his status
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens released their latest injury reports ahead of their AFC Wild Card matchup Sunday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on WLWT. The Ravens are returning to Paycor, where the Bengals beat them 27-16 in the regular-seaon finale last Sunday. With guard Alex Cappa...
WLWT 5
2023 opponents for Cincinnati Bengals finalized
CINCINNATI — While the dates and order still need to be finalized, we now know who will comprise of the 17-game Cincinnati Bengals schedule in 2023. With the odd-number of games in the NFL schedule, the Bengals will play one more road game than home game next season. As...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Multiple former Washington players will be active on Wild Card weekend
The Washington Commanders looked to be in an excellent position to make the NFC playoffs after a Nov. 27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 7-5. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they’d go winless in their next four games and were eliminated during Week 17. Washington would defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to finish the 2022 season 8-8-1.
WLWT 5
'Stranger Things' cast member to perform national anthem at Bengals game Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for back-to-back weekend games this Sunday. This time, the two are facing off in the AFC Wild Card round. The team is getting fans hyped for Sunday's game with some special performances and shows. A cast member from season four of "Stranger...
Comments / 0