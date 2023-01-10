IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties

Read full article on original website
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
IRS extending tax deadline for California storm victims
California storm victims have an extra month to file their taxes, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday.
California Extends Inflation Relief Payments Issuing 460K More Checks
#California will issue more inflation relief payments this week! 💰
California extends payment for Middle Class Tax Refunds to February
STATEWIDE – California has extended its timeframe for issuing payments for the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), a one-time payment to provide rising cost relief to Californians. The state expects to continue sending payments until mid-February.
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water Resources, Firefighting Personnel Ahead of Another Significant Storm This Holiday Weekend – Includes Fresno, Merced and Stanislaus Counties
January 13, 2023 - The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide as a series of severe winter storms continue to impact California. Resources are currently deployed to 19 counties across the state, along with additional personnel stationed at eight fire departments.
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Californians report stolen Middle Class Tax Refunds
CHICO, Calif. - If you haven't received your California Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, be patient. The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) said they plan to issue 460,000 direct deposits this week, and some refunds by direct deposit and debit card will be distributed through the middle of February.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”
The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to arrive Saturday
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been giving recipients money since October 2022. All of the recipients are people who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. The latest recipients to receive their payments are people who received their 2020 tax refund via direct deposit and have since changed their banking information after filing their 2020 tax return, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.
Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)
January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Protect your EBT Cards
As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
A Few Strong Thunderstorms Are Possible Saturday In The Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, And Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
Includes Merced, Madera and Mariposa Counties and Yosemite. January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a few strong thunderstorms are possible, mainly north of Kern County Saturday. Small hail and wind gusts near 45 miles per hour are a couple of hazards associated with strong thunderstorms.
California's employment development department requesting funds to implement long-overdue fraud protections
CBS13 has obtained internal EDD communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money. Investigative reporter Julie Watts with details on the draft budget change.
More than half of California counties now able to get federal assistance from FEMA
(KTXL) — Multiple counties in California will now be able to receive federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said. The White House amended the Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, adding 14 more counties. -Video Above: Sacramento County keep close eye on creeks as more rain expected Colusa, […]
California State Historical Resources Commission to Consider Seven Properties for Action – Includes Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District, Mokelumne Hill, Calaveras County
January 12, 2023 - The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will consider on Friday, January 20, six nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. One of the properties being considered by the Commission for federal historic designation is the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in...
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
