IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties

A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been giving recipients money since October 2022. All of the recipients are people who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. The latest recipients to receive their payments are people who received their 2020 tax refund via direct deposit and have since changed their banking information after filing their 2020 tax return, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO