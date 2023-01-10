Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
FSU women’s basketball thrashes no. 11 NC State
Florida State (16-3, 5-1 ACC) defeated #11 NC State (13-4, 3-3 ACC) by a 91-72 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL. NC State started the game with a triple from Madison Hayes. From there Florida State took over. The Seminoles immediately went on a 14-2 run to take a 14-5 lead. FSU was getting layup after layup while the Pack was missing jumpers. Former Nole River Baldwin broke the run with a free throw but Florida State was able to maintain a working margin for the rest of the quarter. The Seminoles took a 28-19 lead into the second quarter.
Tomahawk Nation
Three ‘Noles taken First Round in 2023 NWSL Draft
On Thursday, the National Women’s Soccer League held their annual draft, and three Seminoles headlined the first round. After Los Angeles and Kansas City took the first two picks, the Orlando Pride were on the clock. As the third best player pick in the 2023 draft class, Emily Madril was selected to the Pride. Madril returns to Florida after forgoing her final season of eligibility with FSU in 2022, where she then spent a season in Sweden as a professional. During her time as a Seminole, Madril was part of the 2018 and 2021 NCAA championship team. She also earned ACC defensive player of the year in 2021, was All ACC First Team and a first team All American, the same season.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State no match for Wake Forest, blown out in Winston-Salem
The Florida State Seminoles traveled to Wake Forest for their 17th game of the season, meaning for the first time in his career Baba Miller was allowed to step onto the court. Unfortunately, the result was the same as every other time the Seminoles played outside the Tucker Center this season, with FSU falling 90-75. This drops Florida State’s record to 5-12 and 3-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest improved to 12-5, 4-2 in league play, and 9-0 at home.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Jordan Travis finishes season as CFB’s top-graded QB
ProfootballFocus graded every top player at every position in college football and you don’t have to scroll long to find Jordan Travis’ name. In fact, you don’t have to scroll at all; QB1 is Number 1:. Jordan Travis saved his best for last with a season-high 92.4...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Wake Forest: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds
Florida State Seminoles basketball (5-11, 3-2 ACC) will look to kick off another win streak in conference play, heading to Winston-Salem to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-5, 3-2 ACC). Still trying to climb out of the hole left by a 1-9 start to the season, the...
