The Oakland Press
Pontiac hosts first Winter Festival
Pontiac’s Winter Festival is Saturday. “I can’t say it’s the first time the city has had a Winter Fest, but it’s the first one the city is hosting in the city hall parking lot,” said Tanesha Taylor, the city’s parks and recreation director. “I’m super excited to see our community have something that’s all about community, family and fun.”
Hayrides, sleigh rides and Van Gogh: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
Even though cold weather is in the forecast, many are preparing for the warmer months, with shows dedicated to boating and fishing in metro Detroit this weekend. There's also a 40-foot dinosaur skeleton on display at Cranbrook, and hayrides and sleigh rides offered at Kensington. Progressive Detroit Boat Show. Hundreds...
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
annarborfamily.com
Best in Games: Three Floors of Fun for Families and Friends
When you visit Best in Games (BiG), it is hard to know which exciting activity to explore first! Located in Ypsilanti, BiG offers three floors of fun adventures for the whole family to enjoy. BiG’s website describes their facility as a labor of love that has taken over a decade...
Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit
If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
Historic Palmer Park Home on Market Has Seven Beds, & Seven Baths
This is the BLAC home of the week where we feature a dream property every Thursday to add to your Detroit Home bucket list. The post Historic Palmer Park Home on Market Has Seven Beds, & Seven Baths appeared first on BLAC Media.
Rain, snow, freezing drizzle could mean slick travel in Metro Detroit, starting Thursday night
There’s a wintry mix of weather coming our way that could make for slick and dicey travel conditions in parts of Southeast Michigan. Watch out for icy spots, beginning Thursday evening.
Detroit News
Dining calendar: Upcoming pop-up events, wine dinners and more
David Bowie-inspired menu at Pietrzyk Pierogi: Celebrate legendary rock star David Bowie’s birthday all month at Detroit’s Pietrzyk Pierogi with a themed menu. The Life on Mushrooms pierogi have sauteed spinach, mushrooms, kashkaval cheese and potato. The shepherd’s pie-inspired Goblin King pierogi is stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, onions, peas, carrots, cheddar cheese and a red sauce. The Eastern Market business is also selling Hunky Dory chicken and dumpling soup. Items are sold frozen at the storefront or online. Get them hot and ready to eat on Saturdays for carryout. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. Pietrzykpierogi.com. Pietrzyk Pierogi will also pop up at Urbanrest Brewing, 2615 Wolcott in Ferndale, the evening of Jan. 26 with the Bowie-inspired menu.
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Antiques sale, collectible items and more
Everything old is new again, as the saying goes. If you’re a fan of vintage and collectible furniture and accessories, you can score a treasure for less at Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley during its semi-annual sale from Jan. 14-22. From traditional antiques made more than a century ago to trendy mid-century modern and shabby farmhouse, you’re sure to find something from the offerings of more than 50 dealers in the one-time fraternal lodge. Discounts range from 15 to to 50% off storewide and the store is open daily. For more, visit oddfellowsantiques.com.
Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub
YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
candgnews.com
Fire and Ice Festival returns after two-year hiatus
ROCHESTER — It’s been two years since downtown Rochester teamed up with Oakland County for the annual Fire and Ice Festival, and organizers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. “It is exciting to be back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID,” Oakland County...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps
A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
Punknews.org
Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Drug Church, Gel, more to play Tied Down Detroit
Hardcore festival Tied Down Detroit have announced their lineup for this year. Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, Drain, Lil Ugly Mane, Never Ending Game, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Grid Iron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Cosmic Joke, Ends of Sanity, Holy My Own, Ante Up, Bitter Truth, D-Bloc, Doubt It!, and Moral Pollution will all be playing. The festival will take place at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan on June 3 & 4.
wdet.org
Pepper Spray Project provides free resources to keep Detroiters safe
Did you know that if you walk into The Painted Lady lounge in Hamtramck or PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit and ask for pepper spray, they will give it to you for free? It’s part of a larger bar safety program that two bartenders-turned-activists have started. It’s called the Pepper...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Detroit Institute of Arts sued over $5M Van Gogh piece
The painting called 'The Novel Reader' has been on display in the DIA since October. According to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, a private art collector purchased the painting back in 2017.
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
