Everything old is new again, as the saying goes. If you’re a fan of vintage and collectible furniture and accessories, you can score a treasure for less at Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley during its semi-annual sale from Jan. 14-22. From traditional antiques made more than a century ago to trendy mid-century modern and shabby farmhouse, you’re sure to find something from the offerings of more than 50 dealers in the one-time fraternal lodge. Discounts range from 15 to to 50% off storewide and the store is open daily. For more, visit oddfellowsantiques.com.

BERKLEY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO