Royal Oak, MI

The Oakland Press

Pontiac hosts first Winter Festival

Pontiac’s Winter Festival is Saturday. “I can’t say it’s the first time the city has had a Winter Fest, but it’s the first one the city is hosting in the city hall parking lot,” said Tanesha Taylor, the city’s parks and recreation director. “I’m super excited to see our community have something that’s all about community, family and fun.”
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
annarborfamily.com

Best in Games: Three Floors of Fun for Families and Friends

When you visit Best in Games (BiG), it is hard to know which exciting activity to explore first! Located in Ypsilanti, BiG offers three floors of fun adventures for the whole family to enjoy. BiG’s website describes their facility as a labor of love that has taken over a decade...
YPSILANTI, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit

If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dining calendar: Upcoming pop-up events, wine dinners and more

David Bowie-inspired menu at Pietrzyk Pierogi: Celebrate legendary rock star David Bowie’s birthday all month at Detroit’s Pietrzyk Pierogi with a themed menu. The Life on Mushrooms pierogi have sauteed spinach, mushrooms, kashkaval cheese and potato. The shepherd’s pie-inspired Goblin King pierogi is stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, onions, peas, carrots, cheddar cheese and a red sauce. The Eastern Market business is also selling Hunky Dory chicken and dumpling soup. Items are sold frozen at the storefront or online. Get them hot and ready to eat on Saturdays for carryout. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. Pietrzykpierogi.com. Pietrzyk Pierogi will also pop up at Urbanrest Brewing, 2615 Wolcott in Ferndale, the evening of Jan. 26 with the Bowie-inspired menu.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: Antiques sale, collectible items and more

Everything old is new again, as the saying goes. If you’re a fan of vintage and collectible furniture and accessories, you can score a treasure for less at Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley during its semi-annual sale from Jan. 14-22. From traditional antiques made more than a century ago to trendy mid-century modern and shabby farmhouse, you’re sure to find something from the offerings of more than 50 dealers in the one-time fraternal lodge. Discounts range from 15 to to 50% off storewide and the store is open daily. For more, visit oddfellowsantiques.com.
BERKLEY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub

YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
YPSILANTI, MI
candgnews.com

Fire and Ice Festival returns after two-year hiatus

ROCHESTER — It’s been two years since downtown Rochester teamed up with Oakland County for the annual Fire and Ice Festival, and organizers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. “It is exciting to be back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID,” Oakland County...
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps

A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
DETROIT, MI
Punknews.org

Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Drug Church, Gel, more to play Tied Down Detroit

Hardcore festival Tied Down Detroit have announced their lineup for this year. Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, Drain, Lil Ugly Mane, Never Ending Game, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Grid Iron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Cosmic Joke, Ends of Sanity, Holy My Own, Ante Up, Bitter Truth, D-Bloc, Doubt It!, and Moral Pollution will all be playing. The festival will take place at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan on June 3 & 4.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Pepper Spray Project provides free resources to keep Detroiters safe

Did you know that if you walk into The Painted Lady lounge in Hamtramck or PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit and ask for pepper spray, they will give it to you for free? It’s part of a larger bar safety program that two bartenders-turned-activists have started. It’s called the Pepper...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI

