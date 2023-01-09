Contract details for new UCF linebackers coach Ernie Sims

New UCF linebackers coach Ernie Sims signed a two-year deal that pays him $250,000 annually, according to documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Sims was hired by coach Gus Malzahn on Dec. 24 and filled the vacant linebackers coaching position left by former Knights defensive coordinator Travis Williams , who left for the same role at Arkansas on Dec. 17.

A day after Williams’ departure, Malzahn promoted defensive backs and assistant head coach Addison Williams to defensive coordinator.

With Addison Williams becoming defensive coordinator, Malzahn gave the title of the assistant head coach to UCF co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. as well.

Sims spent the past three years at the University of South Florida, where he began as a defensive quality control analyst in 2020. He was promoted to linebackers coach in January 2021 and served as co-defensive coordinator for the final game that year.

Sims held onto the co-defensive coordinator title for the ‘22 season while coaching the linebackers. After USF head coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop were fired on Nov. 6, Sims served as the full-time defensive coordinator for the final three games of the season.

At USF, Sims made $125,000 as the linebackers coach in ‘21 according to USA Today . When he was promoted by the Bulls to co-defensive coordinator, he earned $225,000 this past year, USA Today reported.

He’ll receive $25,000 more annually at UCF as the Knights linebackers coach compared to his final season in Tampa, according to his new contract.

“Ernie had an incredible playing career, both in the NFL as a top draft pick and in college here in the state of Florida,” Malzahn wrote in a press release on Dec. 24. He’s one of the top young coaches and will do a great job coaching our linebackers.”

The contract, which is signed by Sims and UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir, runs through Jan. 31, 2025, and includes traditional language regarding expected standards for the job, responsibilities such as recruiting, termination compensation, incentives and additional benefits.

Sims will be eligible to receive a bonus equal to one month’s gross salary for winning a conference championship and preparing the team for and coaching in an NCAA-sanctioned bowl game.

If UCF reaches a bowl game but does not win a conference championship, Sims will be eligible to receive a bonus equal to 50% of one month’s gross salary for preparing the team for and coaching in the bowl game. If he violates NCAA rules and faces disciplinary action, whether imposed by the NCAA or self-imposed, he would be disqualified for bonus pay.

Additional benefits include a relocation stipend, a car, sick leave and holidays, a retirement plan and membership options for health and life insurance.

As a player, Sims shined at FSU and left for the NFL following three seasons. The 9th overall pick in 2006, Sims played eight NFL seasons with four teams, finishing his NFL playing career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013.

Sims began his collegiate coaching career as part of Lane Kiffin’s staff at Florida Atlantic as an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator in 2018. FAU promoted Sims to director of football operations the following year before departing for USF.

