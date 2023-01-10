Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
WKYT 27
One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has confirmed that a driver, who was involved in a crash on I-75 on Friday night, has been pronounced dead following the accident. Lexington Police have been investigating the incident near mile marker 111 that left I-75 shut down for hours. The...
WKYT 27
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
wdrb.com
Louisville police ask for public's help to identify 'person of interest' in Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify an individual they're calling a "person of interest" in a shooting that took place in the Highlands last week. "WHO IS THIS?" police asked in a social media post that included the images. "We'd love the opportunity...
wdrb.com
Man shot by police after firing gun during chase on I-64E in Franklin County, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by Kentucky State Police (KSP) during a chase on Interstate 64 East through several Kentucky counties Thursday afternoon. The agency said troopers tried to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on the interstate in Woodford County. The driver took off, and...
WLKY.com
I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
WHAS 11
Neighbors remember man killed in Old Louisville
The coroner says David Sloan died by blunt and sharp force injuries. The death is still under investigation.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
WKYT 27
Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The heavy rain Thursday morning caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard Thursday morning in Franklin County. Superintendent Mark Kopp says the driver was having trouble seeing and the bus went off the road. It then got stuck in the mud in...
fox56news.com
Frankfort 15-year-old boy reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Frankfort Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old. Cameron Lee was last seen on Monday on Wallace Avenue. He was last seen wearing a white polo, brown joggers, red tennis shoes, and a black ski mask. Anyone with any information about Lee’s...
wdrb.com
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
Neighbors remember 'selfless' landlord found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Old Louisville. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 79-year-old David Sloan. According to the coroner, Sloan died from "blunt and sharp force injuries," adding his manner of...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates triple shooting in Russell neighborhood that killed 2 men, injured a juvenile
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a triple shooting where two men were killed and a juvenile was shot in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 36-year-old man fatally shot near Baxter Avenue
The man who was shot and killed last week near Baxter Avenue has been identified by the coroner. Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, was found shot around 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue on Jan. 2. Video in the player above is from the night he was...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
