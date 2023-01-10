ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Man found dead on the roadside; police seek driver who hit him

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed 59-year-old Tiff Pescatello.

The Richmond man was found Tuesday morning along the 21000 block of South Crater Road in Prince George County. Police believe the driver hit Pescatello sometime Monday night.

"[He] was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unknown vehicle struck [him] from behind. The force of the crash caused [him] to be ejected to the shoulder of the highway," a Prince George Police spokesperson said. "[He] was discovered at approximately 7:30 am this morning by a passing motorist and was pronounced deceased on the scene."

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733–2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 3

