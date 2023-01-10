ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement

NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
DARLINGTON, SC
thecomeback.com

Jimmie Johnson makes a major announcement

Jimmie Johnson was on The Today Show to make a major announcement. The seven-time NASCAR champ revealed on Wednesday that Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranding as “Legacy Motor Club” and Johnson’s car number will be #84 (48 flipped) when he races a partial Cup schedule in 2023.
thecomeback.com

Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career

Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
racer.com

2022 Race Industry Week Interview: Kelley Earnhardt Miller of JR Motorsports

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner / Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Daughter of seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today. She is the backbone of JR Motorsports, as she oversees the company’s race team, management team, and business ventures for her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift.
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today

We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
MADISON, IL
Speedway Digest

Amber Balcaen to Make Her Vms Debut at Daytona Int’l Speedway

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces that Amber Balcaen will be joining their 2023 driver lineup. Balcaen has signed on with VMS to take part in their ARCA Menards Series races at Daytona and Talladega. She will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Toyota Camry with continued support from her sponsor, Icon Direct.
New York Post

Driver ejected from race car in scary Chili Bowl crash, officials say he’s ‘awake and alert’

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is an indoor midget car race that takes place each year in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and on Wednesday fans were left shellshocked due to a scary crash. Ashton Torgerson was involved in the wreck, and fans watched his car flip several times. The 16-year-old Oregon native was ejected from the car. Medical personnel rushed over to him, and he was taken to a hospital. Petersen Media, who does PR for Torgerson Racing, offered an update on Torgerson. “Ashton is awake and alert at the hospital. He has feeling in hands and feet and has passed his tests so far,” the company said...
TULSA, OK
Sportscasting

Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way

Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned

Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered his thoughts on Kevin Harvick's racing career, including a bold prediction of what fans should expect in 2023 and why the competition should be concerned. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Aggressive Prediction on What Kevin Harvick Fans Can Expect in 2023 and Why Competitors Might Be Concerned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
