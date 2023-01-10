Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment
On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
whatsupnewp.com
Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness
Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Rhode Island Beach House with a Private Balcony
This Portsmouth home offers 180-degree views of Mount Hope Bay, thanks to its beachfront location and private balcony and deck. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,195,000. Size: 1,774 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. With a...
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters free deer stuck inside fence in Massachusetts
(WJAR) — A group of firefighters freed a deer trapped in a fence in Marion, Massachusetts on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fence on Delano Road as a deer couldn’t quite make it through the iron fence. The crew used a cutting tool to set the deer free.
bestattractions.org
Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island
There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
whatsupnewp.com
Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
Turnto10.com
Newport's Gary's Handy Lunch to close after over 55 years in business
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Gary's Handy Lunch in downtown Newport is closing its doors after more than 55 years in business. The owner, Gary Hooks, said the restaurant's last day is Feb. 12. "I'm not closing because of any particular reason other than I think I've done my time,"...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department seeks public’s help with elderly women outreach program
The New Bedford police department’s outreach program continues as we seek to check on elderly women living alone in our community. If you know of an elderly woman who may be living in seclusion and might benefit from a visit from our officers, please contact us. We address issues they might have, check on their locks and alarms, and just provide an overall sense of security that they might be lacking.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
Turnto10.com
'This is a really stressful job': RIDOC director leaves post after 5 years
(WJAR) — After shattering the glass ceiling at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, Director Patricia Coyne-Fague is leaving the agency for good Friday. “I feel I’ve done my best,” Coyne-Fague said. “I think I’ve done a good job, but I’m interested in pivoting to something different.”
North Kingstown gets $2M for Post Road sidewalks
The town of North Kingstown is getting a financial boost for a project to make one of its busiest roadways more pedestrian-friendly.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket City officials called out on ‘cruel’ homeless encampment eviction
“There are many things to be proud of in the city,” said Michelle Taylor, Vice President of the Community Care Alliance (CCA). “But the city’s treatment of its most vulnerable citizens is not one of them. Homelessness is not a personal moral failing or a lifestyle choice, but a catastrophic failure of the system…”
ABC6.com
Providence fire chief talks new role, expectations of department
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department has been without a chief since 2015, and now that Mayor Brett Smiley has taken office, a new chief has been named, and the youngest in department’s history. “Exciting,” Derek Silva, the new chief said, “Little bit of anxiousness, but...
DEM protects 125 acres of North Kingstown forestland
The DEM received a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program to complete a purchase of what's known as the D'Ambra property.
ABC6.com
Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
Police find missing Pawtucket man
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Pawtucket man.
Turnto10.com
Newport expands funding for Cliff Walk repair effort after storm causes more damage
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The famous Cliff Walk is a major tourist attraction in Newport and has once again sustained some damage. This comes less than a year after a portion of the walk collapsed into the ocean back in March of 2022. City Spokesperson Thomas Shevlin said a...
