ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment

On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness

Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
WESTERLY, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Rhode Island Beach House with a Private Balcony

This Portsmouth home offers 180-degree views of Mount Hope Bay, thanks to its beachfront location and private balcony and deck. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,195,000. Size: 1,774 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. With a...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters free deer stuck inside fence in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — A group of firefighters freed a deer trapped in a fence in Marion, Massachusetts on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fence on Delano Road as a deer couldn’t quite make it through the iron fence. The crew used a cutting tool to set the deer free.
MARION, MA
bestattractions.org

Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island

There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Newport's Gary's Handy Lunch to close after over 55 years in business

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Gary's Handy Lunch in downtown Newport is closing its doors after more than 55 years in business. The owner, Gary Hooks, said the restaurant's last day is Feb. 12. "I'm not closing because of any particular reason other than I think I've done my time,"...
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department seeks public’s help with elderly women outreach program

The New Bedford police department’s outreach program continues as we seek to check on elderly women living alone in our community. If you know of an elderly woman who may be living in seclusion and might benefit from a visit from our officers, please contact us. We address issues they might have, check on their locks and alarms, and just provide an overall sense of security that they might be lacking.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence fire chief talks new role, expectations of department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department has been without a chief since 2015, and now that Mayor Brett Smiley has taken office, a new chief has been named, and the youngest in department’s history. “Exciting,” Derek Silva, the new chief said, “Little bit of anxiousness, but...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Uprise RI

Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy