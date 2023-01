Unique, stylish, tranquil, secluded, and fabulous. Do we have your attention now? This charming Indian River, Michigan Airbnb is so perfect it's getting national attention. Road Affair recently put together the ultimate Airbnb list for those who love to travel and enjoy new experiences. The "51 Best Airbnbs in the United States" list has rentals from coast to coast. The list is comprised of the "most wish-listed Airbnb for each of the 50 states, with Washington D.C. thrown in as well".

INDIAN RIVER, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO