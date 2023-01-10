ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan

Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan

I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tulip Time Announces Two New Events in 2023 That You Won’t Want To Miss

2023 has finally arrived, which means many of us are eager to wish time ahead to warmer months and our favorite yearly traditions. One that holds strong in the hearts of many West Michiganders is the Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan. And while we have a few months before the festival, the events are starting to line up and we're getting a schedule of what it will look like May 6th - 14th.
HOLLAND, MI
Everyone Knows Your Name: Friendliest Bars in Lansing

Before I start this, let's be clear, I am a non drinker now in my life. I'm 5+ years sober. When it comes to friendly bars, I will share some of my favorite, friendly bars with you. I am also at a point in my recovery that if I want to get a burger at Dag's, I can without the temptation to drink. That said, if you are in recovery, you know yourself best. Do the right thing for YOU.
LANSING, MI
Here Are All The Historical Michigan Markers You Can Visit Outside of The State

The State of Michigan has a very helpful and cool web tool that shows all of the Michigan Historical markers that you can find in our state. Michigan has more than 1,700 historical markers throughout the state, but it also has 7 historical markers found outside of the state. I didn't even know that was a thing until I was on vacation in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2018 and literally ran into one in the middle of a Civil War battlefield.
MICHIGAN STATE
Do You Remember This Bizarre 2010s Thriller Filmed in Allegan, MI?

I am a movie buff. I am also an Allegan native. So how did I miss the fact that an entire Hollywood production was filmed in my small hometown?. I was totally unaware of this film's existence until a fellow Allegan County resident, Yaya Vargas, recently discovered the film herself. Sharing in the popular Facebook group Allegan County Informed Yaya wrote:
ALLEGAN, MI
ALERT: There is a 911 Outage Across Michigan

Multiple emergency response agencies across Michigan are reporting issues with 911. They say the outage is statewide. At this time we don't know what is causing the outage. Residents are encouraged to use agency's non-emergency numbers until the issue is resolved. In Grand Rapids, that number is 616-456-3444. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966

I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing, MI
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan

