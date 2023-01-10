Read full article on original website
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio River Walk one of twenty finalists in running for best river walk in country
SAN ANTONIO — What city has the best downtown riverwalk in the country? If you're from the Alamo City, you obviously think we have the best one, but other cities across the country are voting now and they say differently. San Antonio is among the top 20 finalists in...
East San Antonio has seen many changes since the last MLK March
SAN ANTONIO — While thousands of eyes will be on the Alamodome Friday night, there is another huge crowd pleasing event on the horizon that will also have locals flooding the streets. What is said to be the largest Martin Luther King Junior event in the country steps off...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
New Braunfels teen missing for a week, police say
SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels authorities continue looking for a teen who has been missing for a week. Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department say Alyssa Lerma, 16, was last seen leaving her Avery Park neighborhood home on the morning of Jan. 6. She was with her dog which has since been reunited with family, but Alyssa remains missing.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
Fire breaks out inside abandoned San Antonio home; nearby business damaged
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Department crews worked to battle a fire at an abandoned home on the city's west side. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Friday in the 4200 block of San Fernando Street. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames....
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
United with Uvalde applications open for second round
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County has launched the second round of applications for the United with Uvalde fund, which are grants for organizations that are helping students, teachers and residents in Uvalde. The grants go to 501 organizations provide behavorial and mental help...
Name roach after an ex, watch it be fed to an animal at zoo
SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever been so mad at an ex that you wanted to watch them get eaten by a ferocious animal at the zoo?. The related video above was originally published January 24, 2022. Well the San Antonio Zoo is once again giving you that chance!...
Lab mix found with heartbreaking, handwritten note on collar | Forgotten Friends
KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. We'd like to introduce you to a lab mix who is...
San Antonio launches relief program for businesses impacted by construction projects
SAN ANTONIO — The city on Wednesday announced a program created to provide economic relief for San Antonio business owners who have been impacted by ongoing construction, based on how badly they need assistance. The application process will officially open in mid-February, according to the city. This comes amid...
We walked the entire route for San Antonio's MLK March; Here's what to expect along the way
SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of Monday's MLK walk in San Antonio, which is one of the country's largest MLK walks, KENS 5 reporter Sue Calberg walked the entire route. The march will begin at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, which is located at 3501 Martin Luther King Drive, and it will end at Pittman-Sullivan Park, which is located at 1101 Iowa St.
SAPD: Woman fatally struck by car amid chaos of west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a 28-year-old woman was killed after she was hit and dragged through a west-side street by a driver fleeing the scene of a large fight Wednesday night. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department arrived to the area of Angela Walk and South Picoso...
New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!. The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo. The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins,...
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
Man takes childhood love of action figures to create something new | Made in SA
SAN ANTONIO — For most young boys action figures are their trophy toys. "I was into action figures, when the ninja turtles came out I was all in," Evan Henson, owner Evan Flow Customs said. Evan Henson was no different. "I just started collecting and just kept collecting," Henson...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
