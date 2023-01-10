Read full article on original website
Eddie P
3d ago
So, this salt and pepper team were "SEEN CONCEALING various items in their coats and bags" while they were IN the store...and you need OUR HELP to find them? 🤣😂😅
WFMJ.com
Suspect accused of breaking into coin machines at Masury, Mercer businesses
Brookfield Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing coins from vending and skill game machines in two counties. Omer Rotelli, 38, of Mercer, Pennsylvania was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday on new charges of passing bad checks and receiving stolen property. Rotelli was already wanted for allegedly...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Investigate Bowling Alley Theft
Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a credit card from a bowling alley. Police said the woman in the photos used the card at a nearby gas station. The name of the bowling alley or gas station were not disclosed. Police did not provide any dates, either.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police warn residents about scammers posing as utility workers
Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about scammers pretending to be utility workers. It is a tactic used by scammers to distract you, while someone else enters your home, and steals your belongings, state police said in a news release. State police say anyone who is not scheduled to be...
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
pahomepage.com
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania State Trooper
Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania …. Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man wanted in connection to Old Forge...
wnynewsnow.com
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
wdadradio.com
TROOPERS SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING RETAIL THEFT SUSPECT
State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say at 1:33 p.m., a man walked out of the White Township Walmart with $396 in items without attempting to pay for them. He then fled in a dark blue and silver, mid-to-late 2000s Mercury Mariner SUV with visible damage to its rear, passenger bumper.
Woman allegedly stole from Walmart, caught with drugs
After allegedly stealing from the Cortlandville Walmart, an Ithaca woman was also caught with a controlled substance, according to police.
Four Years Of Fundraising Ruined By School Band Booster Theft: Authorities
More than 100 music students in Pennsylvania raised thousands over four years, to go to Walt Disney World in Florida, but now that trip has been indefinitely canceled due to a theft, authorities, and parents say.Pennsylvania police are investigating the missing United School District High School Ma…
Overnight nurse arrives to find no patient and an empty house: Russell Township Police Blotter
After she was dropped off at a patient’s home at 11:24 p.m. Jan. 1 for an overnight nursing shift, the nurse discovered that the residents were not home and had forgotten to cancel the appointment. She called dispatch and requested a ride to the police station to wait for...
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A scrutinized South Congaree landlord was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly renting out a mobile home in a park that’s closing in two months. Landlord Naomi Halter faces the misdemeanor charge of operating without a business license. Tuesday morning a Lexington County judge granted...
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services warns of EBT card scam
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Meg Snead, the acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, receive texts saying their EBT card is about to expire. When the recipient of this scam responds, […]
Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure
Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Troopers seize 29 guns during drug investigation into Central NY man
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Madison County man is facing 16 felony charges after police seized more than two dozen firearms from his home, troopers said Friday. Thomas R. Butts, 37, of Fenner, was charged with with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 15 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 22 counts of first-degree failure to safely store firearms.
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1.66 Million In Lottery
A winning lottery ticket for Match 6 Lotto drawing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, sold in York County according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all six balls: 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win $1.66 million, less applicable withholding.It sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road …
After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future
As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
