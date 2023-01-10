Read full article on original website
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
thecomeback.com
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trading Madrigal Could Make Sense for the Cubs
The Chicago Cubs now have excessive in the middle infield. Could it make sense for the Cubs to trade Nick Madrigal?
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
NBC Philadelphia
Here's How the Phillies Roster Looks After Latest Set of Trades, Signings
Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm.
San Diego Padres Sign 7x All-Star to One Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Cruz, 42, slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022.
Phillies Release Veteran Relief Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have released relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli following a DFA.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
theScore
Report: Athletics, Shintaro Fujinami agree to 1-year deal
The Oakland Athletics and Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami have agreed to a one-year contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Fujinami, 28, was posted by the NPB's Hanshin Tigers in early December after 10 years with the club. He's expected to join Oakland's starting rotation, Passan adds, which currently includes Cole...
theScore
Reds sign Luke Weaver to 1-year deal reportedly worth $2M
The Cincinnati Reds signed free-agent right-hander Luke Weaver to a one-year contract, they announced Friday. The deal is worth $2 million, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. Cincinnati designated infielder Matt Reynolds for assignment to create room for Weaver on the 40-man roster, according to Mark Sheldon of...
World Baseball Classic back in 2023. How will this impact Cardinals, if at all?
Several team members are participating in the event, including Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
Matt Holliday resigns as St. Louis Cardinals’ bench coach
Matt Holliday resigned as the St. Louis Cardinals’ bench coach after just two months on the job. In his place,
theScore
Red Sox trade recently DFA'd Darwinzon Hernandez to Orioles
The Boston Red Sox have traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations, the teams announced Wednesday. Hernandez was recently designated for assignment after Boston signed infielder Justin Turner. The 26-year-old has shown elite strikeout stuff throughout his four-year career but has rarely parlayed that into...
theScore
Assessing the Blue Jays' sneaky-good offseason
This is an important offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays. Following an abbreviated playoff appearance in 2022, the team still had one of the most enviable lineup cores in the game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, and emerging star Alejandro Kirk can stay together for three more seasons.
theScore
MLB Power Rankings: Where teams stand 1 month before camps open
Welcome to the second edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the offseason. We take stock of each team's winter with a little more than a month to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. 1. Houston Astros. It's good to be the champs. The Astros took care...
