Metro group helping Oklahomans keep up with the rising costs of living
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It’s a new year and a new you, but in Oklahoma, some folks are feeling the same squeeze on their finances since the pandemic hit. One group in Oklahoma City is doing their best to make sure you have what you need to keep up with the rising costs of living.
Metropolitan Library System first in Oklahoma to surpass 1-million digital book checkouts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Metropolitan Library System announced on Thursday that they reached record-breaking 3-million digital book checkouts in 2022. The milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of libraries lending e-books, audiobooks and other digital content. Metro Library ranks 21 of all standalone public libraries in OverDrive...
"Ready for closure": ODOC to allow spiritual advisor in execution chamber Thursday
MCALESTER, Okla. — In a stunning reversal Wednesday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced it was willing to allow access into the execution chamber for a spiritual advisory to Scott Eizember. Eizember is scheduled to be executed Thursday after being convicted of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in 2003.
Oklahoma AG to take on prosecution of Epic Charter school founders, former CFO
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has notified Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna that his office will take on the responsibility of prosecuting Epic Charter School's two founders and their former chief financial officer. As you and I have discussed and as I have said publicly,...
Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling for a Better Garden
Soil sampling is the best way to grow a better garden and it's something you can do all by yourself. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how easy it is to test your soil, and why it's so important when it comes to assessing your landscape.
Probable Cause Affidavit: Ivon Adams, caregiver of Athena Brownfield, arrested for murder
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The second caregiver of Athena Brownfield was arrested in Arizona for what a probable cause affidavit is calling "child homicide." Ivon Adams, 36, the husband of Alysia Adams, who was also arrested Thursday, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect, according to an affidavit from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Walters: 'You are going to see us take directly on this assault from the radical left'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) took aim at two former teachers and called for their licenses to be revoked on Wednesday. He asserted that the two violated state law, admitted to it, and planned to do so again. HB 1775...
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember for the murder of elderly couple
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma successfully carried out the execution of Scott James Eizember on Thursday. The 62-year-old received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny he killed...
At least 7 dead in Alabama as severe weather, tornadoes hammer state
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to...
'Still very actively looking for her': OSBI issues update on missing 4-year-old Athena
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided additional information about the disappearance of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. While there were not a lot of updates that the OSBI could provide at this time, they did say they had been gathering what they call "relevant items" throughout the process of searching for Athena.
Kitchen Living: Crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese
We're starting a new segment on Living Oklahoma called Kitchen Livin! Today Malcolm is making his not so famous crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese.
Many stranded across broken bridges as severe weather pummels California
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMPH) — Many residents in Three Rivers, California woke up to their backyards washed away due to the dangerous winter storm passing through. Due to heavy flooding and debris, the North and South Fork bridges have been destroyed, leaving some people stranded on the other side.
Ex-model sentenced after killing California psychiatrist
A former model, accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019, received her sentence Tuesday. 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will serve 10 to 25 years in prison in the killing of 71-year-old Doctor Thomas Burchard. It comes after turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. Police said she had an...
