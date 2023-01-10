ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma AG to take on prosecution of Epic Charter school founders, former CFO

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has notified Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna that his office will take on the responsibility of prosecuting Epic Charter School's two founders and their former chief financial officer. As you and I have discussed and as I have said publicly,...
TULSA, OK
Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling for a Better Garden

Soil sampling is the best way to grow a better garden and it's something you can do all by yourself. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how easy it is to test your soil, and why it's so important when it comes to assessing your landscape.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Probable Cause Affidavit: Ivon Adams, caregiver of Athena Brownfield, arrested for murder

CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The second caregiver of Athena Brownfield was arrested in Arizona for what a probable cause affidavit is calling "child homicide." Ivon Adams, 36, the husband of Alysia Adams, who was also arrested Thursday, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect, according to an affidavit from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
PHOENIX, AZ
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember for the murder of elderly couple

MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma successfully carried out the execution of Scott James Eizember on Thursday. The 62-year-old received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny he killed...
MCALESTER, OK
At least 7 dead in Alabama as severe weather, tornadoes hammer state

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to...
ALABAMA STATE
'Still very actively looking for her': OSBI issues update on missing 4-year-old Athena

CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided additional information about the disappearance of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. While there were not a lot of updates that the OSBI could provide at this time, they did say they had been gathering what they call "relevant items" throughout the process of searching for Athena.
CYRIL, OK
Ex-model sentenced after killing California psychiatrist

A former model, accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019, received her sentence Tuesday. 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will serve 10 to 25 years in prison in the killing of 71-year-old Doctor Thomas Burchard. It comes after turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. Police said she had an...
CALIFORNIA STATE

