Capel: First and foremost, I want to congratulate Duke. They were outstanding tonight. I thought they played really, really hard and obviously they dominated the glass. That really was the difference in the game. It’s very rarely that you see when a team shoots 36% and 22% from the three but they win, and they did that because of how they dominated in the second half. I thought they played really, really hard. Obviously Filipowski is an outstanding player and he had a monster night tonight. We couldn’t keep them off the glass. That was an area that we were concerned about coming into this game. We understood that they’ve been the best offensive rebounding team in this league in conference play, and really one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. And we didn’t do a good job. All of the 50/50 balls in the second half - really, they offensive-rebounded the whole game, but all of that stuff in the second half - and we went through a long stretch where we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. So congrats to them. It’s something we’ll learn from. We’ll get better. And we look forward to the next one.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO