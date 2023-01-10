Read full article on original website
UNC’s Pete Nance Strikes Uncertain Tone on Injury Return Status
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pete Nance isn’t sure if his strained back will allow him to return this weekend for North Carolina’s next basketball game, and he’s not entirely certain on the specifics of the manner in which the injury originally occurred about two weeks ago.
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
Greg: Taking Stock of Tar Heel Basketball
North Carolina made the trek home from Charlottesville early Wednesday morning in what has become a customary manner, saddled with its fourth road loss of the season and its eighth-consecutive defeat at John Paul Jones Arena. UNC is past the halfway point of the season and has split its last 12 games, prompting many observers to ponder what to make of this team two months before Selection Sunday.
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
Scarlet Nation
Capel on the loss at Duke, the state of the ACC and more
Capel: First and foremost, I want to congratulate Duke. They were outstanding tonight. I thought they played really, really hard and obviously they dominated the glass. That really was the difference in the game. It’s very rarely that you see when a team shoots 36% and 22% from the three but they win, and they did that because of how they dominated in the second half. I thought they played really, really hard. Obviously Filipowski is an outstanding player and he had a monster night tonight. We couldn’t keep them off the glass. That was an area that we were concerned about coming into this game. We understood that they’ve been the best offensive rebounding team in this league in conference play, and really one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. And we didn’t do a good job. All of the 50/50 balls in the second half - really, they offensive-rebounded the whole game, but all of that stuff in the second half - and we went through a long stretch where we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. So congrats to them. It’s something we’ll learn from. We’ll get better. And we look forward to the next one.
Scarlet Nation
Duke grows up in comeback win
DURHAM – There was no reason to think it was coming. Duke’s flaws of recent games were showing in the worst ways. Twelve first-half turnovers. A few spurts of lackluster defense. Stifled by an older, veteran team. Lacking a go-to scorer. It translated to an 11-point halftime deficit.
Scarlet Nation
Staff picks: Can Pitt rebound against No. 24 Duke?
The Pitt basketball team returns to action tonight with another big test. The Panthers head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the 24th ranked Duke Blue Devils. Pitt is coming off of 75-74 defeat to Clemson on Saturday and will be looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since November.
Scarlet Nation
The Morning Pitt: A disappointment in Durham
Pitt had a chance for a big win at Duke on Wednesday night. Instead, the Panthers blew an 11-point halftime lead and lost 77-69 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the loss to Duke and what it means for the Panthers. Plus, running back Vincent Davis won't be coming back to Pitt in 2023, and we're discussing that as well.
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
Duke Football announces additions of five incoming transfers
Duke Sports Information – Duke head football coach Mike Elko announced Wednesday the addition of five transfers to the 2023 roster. Joining the Blue Devils this spring will be Al Blades Jr. (Miami), Dustyn Hall (USF), Jake Hornibrook (Stanford), Myles Jones (Texas A&M), and Michael Purcell (Elon). The class...
Scarlet Nation
3-Pointers: Three takeaways from Pitt's loss to Duke
Pitt just dropped its second game in as many tries following a 77-69 setback to No. 24 Duke on Wednesday night. The Panthers had built an early 12-point lead in the second half, but an extended 19-2 run for Duke that lasted over 8 minutes reversed the fortunes of the game. Following the defeat, Pitt is now 11-6 on the year and 4-2 in ACC play and will return to action on Saturday on the road at Georgia Tech.
UNC offers Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews
Cornelius, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the eighth school to extend a verbal scholarship offer Samari Matthews. The Hough High School freshman standout plays cornerback for the Huskies. Matthews took to social media to share the news. Penn State University offered Matthews yesterday.
Scarlet Nation
Pitt falls to Duke 77-69
The Pitt Panthers had built a double digit lead in the early stages of the second half, but an overwhelming run by Duke helped lead the Blue Devils to a 77-69 victory over the Panthers. Duke went on an extended 19-2 run that lasted over 8 minutes that erased a 10-point Pitt advantage, and out them in control of the game.
NCCU hosting celebration after HBCU National Football Championship title win
The North Carolina Central University football team is hosting a celebration for their 2022 HBCU National Football Championship title.
nccu.edu
NCCU to Host Parade and Pep Rally for 2022 HBCU National Football Champions, Jan. 21
Team defeated Jackson State University 41-34 in Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) will celebrate its football team – the 2022 HBCU National Champion Eagles - with a parade and pep rally at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, on campus. Beginning at Cecil Street, the parade...
cbs17
Saint Augustine’s head football coach David Bowser steps down, effective immediately
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Saint Augustine University’s head football coach and athletic director, David Bowser, is stepping down. The move is effective immediately the college said in a statement released to CBS 17 Wednesday afternoon. “David Bowser has decided to step down from his position as head football...
Chronicle
A look back at Martin Luther King Jr.’s history in Durham and at Duke
As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, The Chronicle takes a look back to King’s five public appearances in Durham, one of which was on Duke’s campus. King’s first Durham visit was on Oct. 15, 1956, when the Durham Business and Professional Chain, the local Black chamber of commerce, invited him to speak at the chamber's annual “Trade Week.” He spoke at Hillside High School, promoting democracy and calling for the end of segregation.
Wilson man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot
Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
