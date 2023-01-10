Read full article on original website
#WheresGeorge: New social media campaign to track Congressman George Santos
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens’ district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos. “If you see George Santos in public, take a picture of him and upload it to social media with the hashtag where’s George,” Nassau County resident Josh Lafazan explained. […]
Labor ally or fiscal hawk? Adams faces hard choice as NYC municipal unions demand raises in COVID era
Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a city sanitation facility in Manhattan in June to announce the opening of the department’s civil service exam to new applicants for the first time in seven years. The union representing sanitation employees has entered negotiations with the city for a new contract. The contract talks pose a test for Adams, a centrist Democrat who was backed by unions but has nevertheless promised to rein in workforce spending. [ more › ]
NYC asks for emergency aid as influx of asylum seekers pushes city 'to the brink'
Mayor Eric Adams says the city is at its breaking point.
Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations
People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
‘Abject failure,’ Councilman Borelli takes latest shot at UK congestion pricing as NYC program looms
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rollout of New York City’s congestion pricing plan has long been delayed, and on Thursday, City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) said it was with good reason as he took his latest swipe at a similar international program. Borelli, who leads his party in...
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold
For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
Jumaane Williams on Hochul’s plan for New York City’s housing crisis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This week, public advocate Jumaane Williams has rallied with nurses on the picket line as well as called for a bold plan to combat New York City’s housing crisis. Public advocate Jumaane Williams joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to discuss the nurse strike agreement, New York City’s housing crisis, and […]
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
NYC 24/7 speed cameras raked in about $100M for the city, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s […]
Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents
Previous proposals for uses of the armory, from malls to ice rinks, have fallen short, leaving the Kingsbridge Armory mostly vacant since the 1990s.
NYC transit advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) – Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of the grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. “By the time […]
Mayor Adams Says He’ll Work With Congressman George Santos
Calls continue to grow for Congressman George Santos to resign, but Mayor Adams says he’s going to work him.
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
philasun.com
New York City Mayor Eric Adams converses with Melanie L. Swanson at Saks Fifth Avenue
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was spotted shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue on Jan. 7 by Melanie L. Swanson, who works in luxury retail, and is also a real estate broker. The native New Yorker thanked Hizzoner for attending a recent event for brokers. Adams asked Swanson, “Is the real estate market roaring again?” She answered, “Not really.” He then proceeded to inform Swanson about a bank program where a person can pay rent with a credit card and then the bank evaluates how much rent New Yorkers should be paying. From there, Adams and his security team enjoyed shopping on the NYC Fifth Avenue store’s sixth floor.
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
Report: 1 defendant in Manhattan hate-crime case involving Staten Islanders offered plea deal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is offering a plea deal to a suspect charged in the anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, according to a report by the New York Post. Waseem Awawdeh — who allegedly said, “I would do...
bkmag.com
The Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just took a step closer to becoming reality
The highly anticipated Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just appears to have taken one step closer to becoming reality. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week the state is moving forward with plans to build a light rail system that originates at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and stretches to Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
