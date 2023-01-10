ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

#WheresGeorge: New social media campaign to track Congressman George Santos

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens’ district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos.  “If you see George Santos in public, take a picture of him and upload it to social media with the hashtag where’s George,” Nassau County resident Josh Lafazan explained. […]
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

Labor ally or fiscal hawk? Adams faces hard choice as NYC municipal unions demand raises in COVID era

Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a city sanitation facility in Manhattan in June to announce the opening of the department’s civil service exam to new applicants for the first time in seven years. The union representing sanitation employees has entered negotiations with the city for a new contract. The contract talks pose a test for Adams, a centrist Democrat who was backed by unions but has nevertheless promised to rein in workforce spending. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations

People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold

For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC transit advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) – Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of the grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. “By the time […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
philasun.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams converses with Melanie L. Swanson at Saks Fifth Avenue

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was spotted shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue on Jan. 7 by Melanie L. Swanson, who works in luxury retail, and is also a real estate broker. The native New Yorker thanked Hizzoner for attending a recent event for brokers. Adams asked Swanson, “Is the real estate market roaring again?” She answered, “Not really.” He then proceeded to inform Swanson about a bank program where a person can pay rent with a credit card and then the bank evaluates how much rent New Yorkers should be paying. From there, Adams and his security team enjoyed shopping on the NYC Fifth Avenue store’s sixth floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

The Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just took a step closer to becoming reality

The highly anticipated Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just appears to have taken one step closer to becoming reality. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week the state is moving forward with plans to build a light rail system that originates at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and stretches to Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.
BROOKLYN, NY
