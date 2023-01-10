Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Everyone Said The Same Thing After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Announcement
The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to change by the minute. Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season before signing an extension to remain at Michigan and ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Bears hire Big Ten's Kevin Warren as president, CEO
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO on Thursday. Warren will replace outgoing president and CEO Ted Phillips, who announced in September that he would retire after the 2022 NFL season.He is the first president and CEO hired from outside the Bears organization and the first Black president in team history.
ABC7 Chicago
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's best addition
As we cross the midway point of the season, we've graded all 32 teams, doled out midseason awardsand made bold predictions for the second half. For this edition of the Power Rankings, let's identify the best addition that every team made for 2022-23 -- be it player or coach -- based on what has transpired thus far.
Multiple former Washington players will be active on Wild Card weekend
The Washington Commanders looked to be in an excellent position to make the NFC playoffs after a Nov. 27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 7-5. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they’d go winless in their next four games and were eliminated during Week 17. Washington would defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to finish the 2022 season 8-8-1.
ABC7 Chicago
Bulls' Lonzo Ball dunking, making 'progress' in knee rehab
CHICAGO -- Just shy of the one-year anniversary of his last NBA game, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball posted a video of himself dunking to his Instagram account, a sign of the small improvement he said he has experienced recently in the recovery of his left knee. "Those are things...
ABC7 Chicago
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane misses 3-2 win over Avalanche
Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane did not play in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche because of a lower-body injury. The team put him on injured reserve but did it retroactive to Jan. 3, so he is eligible to play Saturday against the Kraken. Though he didn't practice this week, he did skate on his own Wednesday.
ABC7 Chicago
Kraken bring win streak into game against the Blackhawks
Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is 10-25-4 overall and 8-14-2 at home. The Blackhawks have allowed...
