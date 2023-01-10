ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Bears hire Big Ten's Kevin Warren as president, CEO

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO on Thursday. Warren will replace outgoing president and CEO Ted Phillips, who announced in September that he would retire after the 2022 NFL season.He is the first president and CEO hired from outside the Bears organization and the first Black president in team history.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's best addition

As we cross the midway point of the season, we've graded all 32 teams, doled out midseason awardsand made bold predictions for the second half. For this edition of the Power Rankings, let's identify the best addition that every team made for 2022-23 -- be it player or coach -- based on what has transpired thus far.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Bulls' Lonzo Ball dunking, making 'progress' in knee rehab

CHICAGO -- Just shy of the one-year anniversary of his last NBA game, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball posted a video of himself dunking to his Instagram account, a sign of the small improvement he said he has experienced recently in the recovery of his left knee. "Those are things...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane misses 3-2 win over Avalanche

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane did not play in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche because of a lower-body injury. The team put him on injured reserve but did it retroactive to Jan. 3, so he is eligible to play Saturday against the Kraken. Though he didn't practice this week, he did skate on his own Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Kraken bring win streak into game against the Blackhawks

Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is 10-25-4 overall and 8-14-2 at home. The Blackhawks have allowed...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy