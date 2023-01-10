Cleveland Orchestra creates, fills new director of diversity and inclusion position

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is expected to consider using $300,000 in COVID-19 stimulus money to support the African American Cultural Garden. Funding for the African American Cultural Garden Monument Project is expected to be introduced to county council during a Tuesday meeting. The $300,000 for the cultural garden will not receive a vote Tuesday. Rather, it will be referred to committee, where more details will emerge, before returning to council for a final vote.

