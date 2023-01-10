ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Orchestra creates, fills new director of diversity and inclusion position

By Zachary Lewis, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County to introduce potential funding for African American Cultural Garden: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is expected to consider using $300,000 in COVID-19 stimulus money to support the African American Cultural Garden. Funding for the African American Cultural Garden Monument Project is expected to be introduced to county council during a Tuesday meeting. The $300,000 for the cultural garden will not receive a vote Tuesday. Rather, it will be referred to committee, where more details will emerge, before returning to council for a final vote.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Smoking is one of the greatest threats to Clevelanders’ health. It’s time to act: David Margolius

CLEVELAND -- When I took the oath of office last August, I became the first physician in over 40 years to serve as Cleveland’s director of public health. As Cleveland’s doctor, it’s like my practice grew from 1,000 patients to 370,000 residents. And, it is to Cleveland, my home, that I have an immense responsibility to improve the health of its residents.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy