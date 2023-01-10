Cleveland Orchestra creates, fills new director of diversity and inclusion position

Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
Empress Taytu Owners Looking to Sell Business, Building and Retire
For 31 years, the St. Clair Superior restaurant has been the place to go for Ethiopian fare
cleveland19.com
Cleveland high school student aims to brighten futures of younger generations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dar’riel Taylor is rising above the daily challenges in her community. Despite those struggles, she’s determined to create a better future for a younger generation. “I have seen a few people get shot in front of my face,” said 18-year-old Dar’riel Taylor. “The experience...
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities
Cleveland's Department of Public Safety is turning to HBCUs to fill positions in law enforcement to help police Black communities. The post Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities appeared first on NewsOne.
Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
Cuyahoga County to introduce potential funding for African American Cultural Garden: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is expected to consider using $300,000 in COVID-19 stimulus money to support the African American Cultural Garden. Funding for the African American Cultural Garden Monument Project is expected to be introduced to county council during a Tuesday meeting. The $300,000 for the cultural garden will not receive a vote Tuesday. Rather, it will be referred to committee, where more details will emerge, before returning to council for a final vote.
Summa Health opens $84 million behavioral health pavilion to support importance of mental health
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When it was clear in recent years that Summa Health’s expanding behavioral health unit had outgrown its home inside the 1920s-era Summa St. Thomas Hospital, the health system faced a choice. It could downsize the unit, or spread its programs across multiple buildings. Summa chose...
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
Specials guests to appear at food drive in Muni Lot
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hosting a drive-through food distribution Thursday afternoon featuring special guests from Northeast Ohio as part of a Day of Service in honor of MLK Day.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
Middleburg Heights begins Central Park Master Plan process
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With work on the city’s comprehensive master plan and updated zoning code behind them, Middleburg Heights officials are focusing on plans to establish Central Park, a new amenity proposed for a large expanse of property near the library. City Council passed legislation at its Jan....
West Side Market Cafe serves hearty breakfast and lunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The West Side Market Café is tucked in the back corner of the 111-year-old city market. The Café has had many iterations – Mary’s Place, Alexanders and West Side Market Cafeteria – before the current owners took over in 2002 and turned it into the Café.
Smoking is one of the greatest threats to Clevelanders’ health. It’s time to act: David Margolius
CLEVELAND -- When I took the oath of office last August, I became the first physician in over 40 years to serve as Cleveland’s director of public health. As Cleveland’s doctor, it’s like my practice grew from 1,000 patients to 370,000 residents. And, it is to Cleveland, my home, that I have an immense responsibility to improve the health of its residents.
