Seattle, WA

seattlemet.com

Seattle’s Cost of Living Is More Complicated than You Think

How much money does a family of four need to live in Seattle without financial assistance? The cheeky answer: about $2,000 more than they have at the moment. The real answer: crucially dependent, especially for those who make the least, on who you ask. Statistical sticklers might point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend

Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You’ll want to check out the Luke’s Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!. Read on for all...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Recession Talks, Shifts In Seattle’s Housing Market

The question looming is, will there be a recession in the shifting Seattle housing market in 2023? According to Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices rise by 7.6%. The current median home sale price is $675,000, down from April’s high of $757,750. Mortgage payments for a typical U.S. home rose from needing 27% of median household income in January, to 30% in March, to 37% in October.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area

Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases

Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth

As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Vietnamese New Year starts the Year of the Cat. Here's what that means

Vietnamese New Year is upon us. Technically, the Vietnamese New Year, aka Tết, is January 22 but Seattle's Vietnamese community is hosting a celebration this weekend. Seattle's Tết will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, Jan. 14-15. Expect to see food, vendors, live music, crafts, and a spelling bee. There will also be appearances by singers Ánh Minh and Hà Thanh Xuân.
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

University Village| Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington

If you are looking for an option to go shopping outdoors in a relaxed atmosphere, University Village is your place. As its name indicates, this pleasant mall in Seattle is very close to the University of Washington and only 10 minutes from downtown Seattle. This mall has a good combination between local stores and big international brands. For example, here is the chocolate shop originally from Seattle, Fran's Chocolates, where you can taste some of the best chocolates in the United States.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

How much blame does social media bear? Today So Far

Two Washington school districts have filed lawsuits against social media companies, arguing that their products can harm youth mental health. Some experts agree with that assessment, but not everybody. I accidentally participated in Dry January. Are you giving up anything this month?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seattle's best bagels, ranked

I've spent the past two months inhaling carbs around Seattle to bring you this list of great Seattle bagel shops. Details: I tried more than a dozen places, which most likely included your favorite spot. If it's not on here — well, I said what I said. Methodology: These...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal

SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
SEATTLE, WA

