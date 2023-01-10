Pat McAfee Addresses Aaron Rodgers Absence on His Show (Video)

The Packers quarterback normally appears on the show every Tuesday.

The Aaron Rodgers retirement speculation continues.

Typically on Tuesday afternoons, the Packers quarterback joins the Pat McAfee Show to discuss what’s going on around the league. However, Tuesday’s appearance was canceled as the 39-year-old is set to meet with the team, although the reason for the meetings is unknown at this time.

“There will be no Aaron Rodgers Tuesday today, that’s because Aaron Rodgers is meeting with the Packers today and tomorrow,” McAfee said. “These are said to be lengthy meetings. We don’t know what’s going to come from them, but what we do know is next week, Aaron Rodgers Tuesday live and in action. ... So, I think we’re going to have a lot of answers for what the future looks like after the next couple days in Green Bay, in Lambeau after 12, the quarterback, meets with the team.”

McAfee admitted he was “disappointed” Rodgers couldn’t make the show because he wanted to hear his perspective on his future. The four-time NFL MVP has yet to give any updates about his future in the league.

It’s been just two days since the Packers’ 2022 season ended following their 20–16 loss to the Lions on Sunday night. Since then, the conversation surrounding Rodgers’s future has become a hot topic.

Fans especially wondered about his decision after Rodgers declined to swap jerseys with Detroit rookie Jameson Williams after the game, instead saying “I’m going to hold onto this one.” Rodgers didn’t help his case when dodging a question about this moment in his post-game press conference.