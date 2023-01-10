Read full article on original website
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Alarm raised at decline in women’s maternity experiences in England
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services. Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BBC
World champion's dad campaigns to save Herefordshire track
A bid to save an athletics track has been backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman. The surface of Herefordshire 400m track has deteriorated, and needs a £350,000 refurbishment, say campaigners. Unless repairs are carried out, it is feared it will not meet required competition standards.
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC
'The cement between the stones'
Casemiro is the “cement between the stones” for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been instrumental in helping United to eight wins in a row in a season during which their form has blossomed after early challenges. "He's so important,"...
BBC
Sheffield Wednesday defend stewarding after reports of overcrowding at Newcastle tie
Sheffield Wednesday have defended their stewarding after reports of overcrowding during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The Football Association is looking into claims from Newcastle fans there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and that they were crammed in. Wednesday say they have submitted "comprehensive observations" to the...
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
BBC
Brett Hutton: Nottinghamshire seamer signs new two-year contract
Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton has signed a new two-year contract. Hutton, 29, is now committed to the promoted Division One side until 2024. The Yorkshire-born former Notts academy product has taken 83 wickets across all formats, including 55 in first-class cricket, over the past two summers. That followed Hutton's return...
BBC
Cromarty Firth and Forth to host first green freeports
Sites at Cromarty Firth and the Forth have been selected to host Scotland's first green freeports. The winning bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments. The special economic zones north of the border are being created under a scheme agreed by the two governments.
BBC
Richard Rufus: Ex-Premier League star jailed over £8m fraud
A former Premier League defender has been jailed for defrauding friends, family and associates out of £8m in a pyramid scheme. Ex-Charlton Athletic player Richard Rufus was found guilty of fraud, money laundering and carrying out a regulated activity without authorisation. Prosecutors said he had claimed he was a...
BBC
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
Kemar Roach returns to Surrey for start of 2023 season
Fast bowler played a key role in 2022 Championship victory
BBC
Southampton 2-0 Manchester City: Nathan Jones lifts the mood at St Mary's with shock EFL Cup victory
Nathan Jones' approval rating as Southampton manager has barely risen above zero since his arrival on the south coast from Luton Town in November. Greeted with a discernible wave of indifference by Saints supporters following his appointment, the sight of almost 10,000 empty seats at St Mary's for an EFL Cup quarter-final against Manchester City was a gauge of the current mood around the club.
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club
Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS
Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
