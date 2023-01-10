Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
'There's momentum, steam ahead' l Muscatine hopes to open new soccer complex
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is hoping to score an indoor sports complex in the very near future. The inflatable dome would go up in the same area surrounding its current soccer complex, formerly known as Soccer West. "The soccer complex has been here for many years,"...
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Carvers off to a delayed start preparing Icestravaganza sculptures
DAVENPORT, Iowa — As Davenport gets ready for the 11th annual Icestravaganza opening Jan. 13-15, News 8 got the chance to go behind the scenes to see just what exactly goes into such a large-scale event. According to Downtown Davenport Partnership Director of Events Jason Gilliland, more than 36,000...
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
3 Things to Know | Quad Cities headlines for Jan. 13, 2022
Linn County reports a cyber incident at the recorder's office. Muscatine plans to expand its soccer complex. Burlington gets a $1M housing grant.
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Blue Cat Opens Temporarily So Award Winning Beer Doesn’t Go to Waste
"Our kitchen may be closed, but we don’t want all of this award-winning beer to go to waste. We will be temporarily open next week 1/16-1/20 from 3pm-8pm for bar service only. $5 draft pours, $10 growler fills. Blue Cat Brewing Company Closes Its Doors. The Blue Cat Brewing...
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
University of Minnesota researchers visit Rock Island's Watch Tower Plaza for soil samples
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of researchers visited Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island on Thursday, Jan. 12 as part of a study to determine how the Mississippi River's flow changes over time. Eric Barefoot, a Geologist with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Jimmy Wood, a...
Davenport prepares for Icestravaganza with 36,000 pounds of ice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is preparing for the 11th annual Icestravaganza on Jan. 13-15; a Downtown Davenport Partnership event that is estimated to bring in more than 10,000 visitors. On Monday, Jan. 9, more than 36,000 pounds of ice were delivered to the Freighthouse Farmer's Market parking lot where,...
Here's why Davenport Fire saw a nearly 10% increase in calls for 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department responded to 19,688 calls for service in 2022, which is a 9.79% increase from 2021. Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said an annual increase is typical as the local population grows, but this high of an increase is unusual. Usually, increases are at about 5%.
Plane lands on I-355 near Bolingbrook
Police are investigating an emergency landing on I-355 near Chicago. The plane was able to avoid hitting hitting anything, and the pilot was not hurt.
Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season
There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge
The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza. Updated: 10 hours...
