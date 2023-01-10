ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Q98.5

The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor

Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
B100

Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors

This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
MOLINE, IL
97X

From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
WQAD

City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years

The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Davenport prepares for Icestravaganza with 36,000 pounds of ice

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is preparing for the 11th annual Icestravaganza on Jan. 13-15; a Downtown Davenport Partnership event that is estimated to bring in more than 10,000 visitors. On Monday, Jan. 9, more than 36,000 pounds of ice were delivered to the Freighthouse Farmer's Market parking lot where,...
DAVENPORT, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season

There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge

The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza. Updated: 10 hours...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

WQAD

