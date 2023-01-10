ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Curious Porcupine Adorably Finds Himself In The Wrong Exhibit At Texas Zoo

 3 days ago
A porcupine found itself in the wrong exhibit at the San Antonio Zoo last week — but it actually turned out to be a pretty cute meeting between the two curious animals.

Elmer the porcupine was seen in a video posted by the zoo on Facebook peering into the glass and interacting with a lioness through a window. The lioness is seen looking back at Elmer in a curious manner.

"Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions," the Facebook post read.

It's not the first time Elmer goes on an adventure throughout the zoo. WPXI reports the porcupine visited the hippos back in December. He's also a repeat visitor to the lions exhibit and also the jaguars.

Elmer is living his best life! Watch the videos below:

