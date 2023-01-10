Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WQAD
Quad Cities passenger says she's lucky her flight wasn't impacted by FAA outage
Linda Keizer said she was worried about her flight being delayed or canceled. She shared her experience of traveling from Hawaii to Chicago to the Quad Cities.
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
KWQC
New indoor theme park set to make debut in Bettendorf this year
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Coming fall 2023, a new indoor theme park is expected to make it’s way to Bettendorf. In turn, it’ll bring new jobs, new attractions, and new life to Duck Creek Plaza. “We’re going to bring about 100 jobs to the area,” marketing director for...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Home Delivered Meals
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mike Mathews from Milestones Area Agency On Aging discusses the organizations at-home meal delivery program that is available to qualifying homebound seniors. Milestones Area Agency On Aging information:. Phone: 866-4556122. Website: https://www.milestonesaaa.org/
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
KWQC
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman serving time for a gruesome murder in Moline is appealing her sentence. Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for parole violation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Drake Hull, 29, is wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent exposure charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hull is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. If you know...
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
WQAD
New indoor theme park coming to Bettendorf
The old Schnucks store in Bettendorf is being turned into an indoor theme park. It'll include go karts, bowling, mini golf, laser tag, a large kids zone and more.
KWQC
Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday amid shortages across the ranks. All law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities have posted open positions, including all five police departments, and the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Rock Island counties. The Davenport Police Department...
KWQC
Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews. According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground. Officials say the park...
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
KWQC
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
KWQC
Demolition of the old I-74 bridge set to be completed by 2024
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge is now officially a quarter of the way taken down. With massive gaps on the Moline side and nearly all the cement taken out, the project is well underway. For those who used to drive on the old I-74 Bridge to and...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
KWQC
Car break-ins reported in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
977wmoi.com
Q3 Retail Growth Down in Monmouth and Galesburg; 2022 Showed Great Business Expansions
Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says 2022 was a really good year in expansion for the area:. “The biggest one on the job side was the FCA Packaging deal. This is a manufacturer that is locating in Southwest Galesburg. They are going to create about 100 jobs. In addition to that, we had a couple renewable projects. We had an expansion of Innovative Production USA, which is a company that was originally recruited to the area back in 2020, they just expanded. They make oatmeal, it is a food processing company and then in between those larger projects, we had I think about nine startups that we helped launch last year.”
