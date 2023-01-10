ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
97X

Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors

This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Senior Moments: Home Delivered Meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mike Mathews from Milestones Area Agency On Aging discusses the organizations at-home meal delivery program that is available to qualifying homebound seniors. Milestones Area Agency On Aging information:. Phone: 866-4556122. Website: https://www.milestonesaaa.org/
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline

OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman serving time for a gruesome murder in Moline is appealing her sentence. Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.
MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday amid shortages across the ranks. All law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities have posted open positions, including all five police departments, and the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Rock Island counties. The Davenport Police Department...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews. According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground. Officials say the park...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know

Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Demolition of the old I-74 bridge set to be completed by 2024

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge is now officially a quarter of the way taken down. With massive gaps on the Moline side and nearly all the cement taken out, the project is well underway. For those who used to drive on the old I-74 Bridge to and...
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Car break-ins reported in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Q3 Retail Growth Down in Monmouth and Galesburg; 2022 Showed Great Business Expansions

Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says 2022 was a really good year in expansion for the area:. “The biggest one on the job side was the FCA Packaging deal. This is a manufacturer that is locating in Southwest Galesburg. They are going to create about 100 jobs. In addition to that, we had a couple renewable projects. We had an expansion of Innovative Production USA, which is a company that was originally recruited to the area back in 2020, they just expanded. They make oatmeal, it is a food processing company and then in between those larger projects, we had I think about nine startups that we helped launch last year.”
GALESBURG, IL
