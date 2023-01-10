ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

East Moline Concert Venue Is Hosting A Free Winter Concert Series

The saying goes, "the best things in life are free." That couldn't be more true. Free beer, free food, free prizes, free money... you get the point. In radio, free is our life. We hand out free things all the time because it makes you happy and us happy too. A popular concert venue in East Moline is giving the Quad Cities something they can enjoy for free. Well, six things they can enjoy for free: Concerts.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors

This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
MOLINE, IL
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money

Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
DAVENPORT, IA
