Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
Underrated Baseball Movie Filmed in Davenport, Iowa Is One You Should See
Back in 2007, Davenport's baseball stadium, known as John O'Donnell at the time, was overtaken by lights, cameras, dozens of camera operators, and actors to film a baseball movie unlike any that had been made up to that point. Sugar follows Dominican pitcher Miguel Santos as he gets his break,...
East Moline Concert Venue Is Hosting A Free Winter Concert Series
The saying goes, "the best things in life are free." That couldn't be more true. Free beer, free food, free prizes, free money... you get the point. In radio, free is our life. We hand out free things all the time because it makes you happy and us happy too. A popular concert venue in East Moline is giving the Quad Cities something they can enjoy for free. Well, six things they can enjoy for free: Concerts.
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
Grilled Spaghetti Sandwich-Boring Leftovers Get an Upgrade With This Step By Step Guide
I don't consider myself an inventor. Nor do I feel I am deserving of any awards or certifications of acknowledgment. However, if you feel differently about me after reading this article and testing out my theory, then so be it. I can be reached for interviews via my agent's email and fan mail can be sent to 1229 Brady St. Davenport, Ia.
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
What Do Farmers & Brewers Have in Common? Conservation On Tap Digs In
Conservation On Tap is the event you didn't know you needed in your life. Not only do you get to learn about all the conservation efforts happening in your neck of the woods, but you also get to raise a glass and cheers to saving the planet. Whether you're a...
Honoring Betty White: Pet Food and Supply Drive for Local Animal Shelters
You may remember last New Years Eve when we were all set to ring in 2022 but then got the news that everyone's favorite Golden Girl had passed away. The good news is, the legacy of Betty White can be continued through her love of animals and supporting those that are also animal advocates.
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
Davenport Iowa Man Arrested After Making 48 False and Threatening 911 Calls
This Davenport man has a 2-month history of misusing his phone to make false 911 calls. 39-year-old John David Field was arrested Tuesday, January 10th after he made 48 false calls to the Scott Emergency Communications Center from November to January. During his time on the phone with 911 dispatchers,...
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0