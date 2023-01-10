Effective: 2023-01-14 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. When driving..."Turn Around, Don`t Drown". Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Localized flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues with additional areas possible over the next 24 hours. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Specific flooding is possible along the Garcia River near Pt. Arena along Hwy 101 through early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Soils remains saturated from recent heavy rain. 0.5 to 1 inch of rain has already fallen this evening with another 1 to 2 inches expected by late morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO