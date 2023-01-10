Read full article on original website
guest
3d ago
Fire them and give them back only thier pension contributions they paid and what taxpayers paid in give nothing but a have a nice day!
Kenyatta Sinclair
3d ago
their ideological beliefs will show in how they police the innocent so makes sense to me, only a bigoted racist would think it's OK.
DreDay4106
3d ago
I say If they are in extremist groups who cares we have bigger fish to fry like the crime going on
Related
Man charged in gang-related killing of 15-year-old Chicago girl in 2016
Veronica Lopez was rushed to Illinois Masonic, where she later died.
Chicago Police Officer Who Admitted Being a Member of the Oath Keepers Won’t Be Fired: City Watchdog
A Chicago police officer who admitted belonging to the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has clashed with the United States government, will not be fired by city officials — or even disciplined, according to a report released Friday by the city’s watchdog. The Oath Keepers, whose...
fox32chicago.com
Despite claims of police misconduct, no bond for man charged in 2011 murder of Chicago cop
CHICAGO - One of the alleged gunmen in the 2011 killing of Chicago Police Ofc. Clifton Lewis will remain in jail as he awaits trial for the murder, despite allegations police and prosecutors hid evidence showing he’s innocent. Judge Erica Reddick ruled Friday that Tyrone Clay, who has been...
'She's not serious': Lightfoot opponent 'Chuy' Garcia slams mayor on public safety
Arguing that a mayor who “cannot keep us safe” is a mayor Chicago “cannot afford to keep,” U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to stop the violent crime that is foremost on the minds of voters.
Chicago police: Teen charged in 12 carjackings, robberies that took place in single day last August
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in 12 carjackings and armed robberies that all took place over a matter of hours last August, Chicago police said Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Another accidental shooting raises doubts about alderman’s skills as firearm instructor
CHICAGO - As a firearm instructor — like, say, Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) — you’re doing something wrong if you manage to shoot yourself, and then have someone in your class get shot a few months later, experts told the Chicago Sun-Times. Yet in the fall, Curtis...
Teen charged with carjacking, robbing 13 people in hours-long crime spree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges after allegedly carjacking and robbing over a dozen people at gunpoint during a period of seven hours across Chicago's South Side. The teen was identified as one of the suspects who robbed multiple people and stole their vehicles at...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot defends cops going door to door to ask voters about Chicago crime
CHICAGO - The questions about Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign practices now extend beyond e-mails to Chicago Public School teachers. The Lightfoot campaign told FOX 32 Chicago that all staffers had been reminded of the "wall" between government and campaign business. But critics say the mayor's camp continues to break that wall.
Family Offers Reward After Beloved Church Deacon, Father of 6 Killed in Dec. Attack
It's been a month since Steve Strode, a father of six and a long-serving deacon at a Chicago church, was violently attacked during a possible road rage incident, and now his family is offering a reward for information that will lead them to answers on what happened that fateful night.
Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
Balloon release held for homeless man shot to death in East Chicago
No one is in custody.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago anti-violence worker found in home with gun, suspected narcotics, and $50,000 cash, prosecutors say
Chicago — Chicago police who executed a search warrant in Humboldt Park allegedly found a man who works full time as a violence interrupter naked under a bed with $50,000 cash on the floor, suspected narcotics in the room, and a gun on the kitchen window sill, officials said.
Hobart police say they're close to solving murders of Destiny Jackson, Nazirah Muhammad
HOBART, Ind. - Hobart police believe they are close to tracking down those involved in the double homicide of two young women that rocked the community late last year. The fatal shootings happened right before the holiday season. "When we heard about having two deceased females in our city, that's...
45-year-old man found shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man was shot to death in a Back of the Yards. Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was discovered laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of the face in the near 45th and Paulina at about 1:40 a.m.
Group breaks into Roselle dealership, steals luxury vehicles
A group of nearly a dozen people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into a car dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Cops have lied while on Cook County courts' witness stand, report finds
The report from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts and the Chicago Council of Lawyers claims there is what the groups called a “teammate culture” among some police, prosecutors and Cook County judges that allows false police testimony.
cwbchicago.com
Logan Square carjacker led troopers on 102 mph chase, crashed into building: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a five-time felon carjacked a woman in Logan Square in November, then led the Illinois State Police on a high-speed chase that ended with him, his passenger, and a state trooper hospitalized. Judge Mary Marubio ordered Charles Platt, 51, held without bail during a court hearing Thursday.
Former payroll manager for Chicago's Art Institute charged with stealing $2M
CHICAGO - A former payroll manager at The Art Institute of Chicago is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $2 million from the museum. An indictment accuses Michael Maurello of fraudulently obtaining museum funds between 2007 and 2020. He allegedly deposited money into his personal bank account by designating funds from the payroll system.
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
