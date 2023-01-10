ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 14

guest
3d ago

Fire them and give them back only thier pension contributions they paid and what taxpayers paid in give nothing but a have a nice day!

Reply
2
Kenyatta Sinclair
3d ago

their ideological beliefs will show in how they police the innocent so makes sense to me, only a bigoted racist would think it's OK.

Reply(1)
2
DreDay4106
3d ago

I say If they are in extremist groups who cares we have bigger fish to fry like the crime going on

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot defends cops going door to door to ask voters about Chicago crime

CHICAGO - The questions about Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign practices now extend beyond e-mails to Chicago Public School teachers. The Lightfoot campaign told FOX 32 Chicago that all staffers had been reminded of the "wall" between government and campaign business. But critics say the mayor's camp continues to break that wall.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy