A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups Is Closing Indefinitely
The legendary venue might re-open later this year
St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
History making night for the St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues honored the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis on Friday night.
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball...
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | January 13, 2023
FOX 2 NEWS – Check out the latest highlights from this week in St. Louis prep sports with Daniel Esteve, Kevin Ryans and Jim Powers. PART 1 PART 2
St. Louis native Evan Peters wins Golden Globe for Jeffrey Dahmer role
Evan Peters, the Golden Globe Award winner for "Best Actor in a Limited Series," is from St. Louis, Missouri. He recently accepted his 2023 award.
LIST: St. Louis-area events marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) was an American Baptist minister and activist. From 1955 until his death in 1968, he was the most well-known voice and leader of the Civil Rights Movement.
St. Louis Auto Show returns for four-day event
The America’s Center and The Dome will feature some of the best the car world has to offer over the next few days.
St. Louis Battlehawks single-game tickets now on sale
ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on for the return of the St. Louis Battlehawks, and fans can now plan ahead with single-game tickets. The Battlehawks’ 2023 home opener is set for March 12 against the Arlington Renegades, following three road games to start this year’s XFL revamp.
stlpublicradio.org
With ‘All Things New’ plan looming, St. Louis Catholics keep the faith
The Catholic community in the St. Louis region is at a crossroads. A sweeping plan from the archdiocese known as the All Things New initiative is considering how to consolidate parishes and even close schools. It is no small undertaking. The Archdiocese of St. Louis includes 178 parishes, and though...
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
feastmagazine.com
A St. Louis winter date on ice with a side of classic burgers and floats
This month's date is designed for anyone and everyone; it works as a family outing with kids, a group hangout or as a fun, romantic date for two. No matter who you're chilling with, they'll appreciate the timeless feel of this casual date. Skate at the Brentwood Ice Rink. At...
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
Five St. Louis suburbs get ‘F’ grades for new city flags
A group of flag design enthusiasts recently ranked hundreds of new city flags across the United States. The panel says several St. Louis suburbs need to step up their game.
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
