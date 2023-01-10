ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis Battlehawks single-game tickets now on sale

ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on for the return of the St. Louis Battlehawks, and fans can now plan ahead with single-game tickets. The Battlehawks’ 2023 home opener is set for March 12 against the Arlington Renegades, following three road games to start this year’s XFL revamp.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

