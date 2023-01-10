Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
WISH-TV
Anderson man arrested for the death of his father, police rule father’s death as homicide
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A son shot and killed his father Friday evening in Anderson over an altercation. According to Anderson Police Department, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. 2nd Street. As officers arrived in the area,...
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler seen on live TV with a gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A father in Beech Grove is accused of child neglect after police say his toddler got ahold of a loaded handgun — and it all played out on live TV. Officers arrested 45-year-old Shane Osborne on Saturday night at Beech Meadow apartments, located on Diplomat Court near the intersection of Emerson and Churchman avenues.
Family releases more bodycam video from man's death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death. Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.
WISH-TV
Herman Whitfield III’s family shares body camera footage from night he died
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released new body camera footage from the night he died in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department custody. According to the family, the new video released Saturday evening shows the unedited version of what happened on April 25. Whitfield died...
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of County Road 900 East, about two miles north of the intersection with Base Line Road and 10 miles east of Lafayette city center.
Death investigation on near north side
Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis.
IMPD: 2 officers injured when police cars hit by possible drunk driver
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured when their police cars were struck by a possible drunk driver on Indianapolis' west side Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road while the officers were stopped in separate police cars.
cbs4indy.com
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy's near east side
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead, starving animals found at Hancock County farm
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An extreme case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Hancock County. Olivia Head with Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary told 13News she witnessed dozens of animals dead, injured or starved. "We've worked a lot of cases and I'll definitely say this is one...
Woman charged with 3 misdemeanors in car on canal incident
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the accused driver in an incident on the iced over downtown canal that went viral in December. Biankia Gleason, 33, was officially charged with three separate counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. on the night of Christmas, police said Gleason’s car, […]
Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez. Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting. On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road....
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, another person shot, killed at Budget 8 Inn motel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one was killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police originally listed one person in critical […]
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor. Police released […]
