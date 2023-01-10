ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

WTHR

Beech Grove man arrested after toddler seen on live TV with a gun

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A father in Beech Grove is accused of child neglect after police say his toddler got ahold of a loaded handgun — and it all played out on live TV. Officers arrested 45-year-old Shane Osborne on Saturday night at Beech Meadow apartments, located on Diplomat Court near the intersection of Emerson and Churchman avenues.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WTHR

Family releases more bodycam video from man's death in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death. Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of County Road 900 East, about two miles north of the intersection with Base Line Road and 10 miles east of Lafayette city center.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Woman charged with 3 misdemeanors in car on canal incident

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the accused driver in an incident on the iced over downtown canal that went viral in December. Biankia Gleason, 33, was officially charged with three separate counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. on the night of Christmas, police said Gleason’s car, […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

2 killed in east side motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police originally listed one person in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor. Police released […]
CARMEL, IN
