Armaf Luxury Fragrances opens shop in The Woodlands Mall

Armaf Luxury Fragrances offers a variety of fragrances for men and women. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Armaf Luxury Fragrance officially opened its shop in The Woodlands Mall in late December. The location offers a wide selection of perfumes and colognes. The store is located in the first level of the mall next to Build-a-Bear Workshop at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-363-3363. www.thewoodlandsmall.com.
FireCraft BBQ celebrates opening of brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood

FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, also offers catering services. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing

A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
coveringkaty.com

Pei Wei Returns to Katy

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is opening a new location at 6825 South Fry Road near Highway 99 and H-E-B. This marks the return of Pei Wei to Katy. The former location on South Mason at Highland Knolls had a large dining room, often packed with customers, but closed during the early days of COVID-19 along with many other eateries in our community.
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Homesites now for sale in Bridgeland's fourth, final village

A rendering shows Creekland Village's future recreation center. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced Jan. 10 homesites are now available for purchase in Creekland Village, the final of four villages in the Bridgeland master-planned community. Creekland Village comprises about 2,300 acres, and developers...
Lone Star College-Magnolia Center to break ground in 2023

The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. (Rendering courtesy Lone Star College System) The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. LSC-Montgomery President Rebecca Riley said the design and development phase is complete for the long-awaited satellite center that has been in planning since at least 2014.
New tax preparation business plans to hold grand opening in League City

Money Market Tax Co. which offers tax services, will hold its grand opening in League City on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) Saab joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in September 2022 after graduating with a degree in media from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Saab covers local government, education, business, nonprofits, transportation and more in these communities. Prior to CI, Saab served as a reporter for A-Town Daily News and Indiana Daily Student.
