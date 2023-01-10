Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Cy-Fair family plans to open Dolce Art Custom Cakes storefront soon
Xiomara Zabala owns Dolce Art Custom Cakes. (Courtesy Dolce Art Custom Cakes) After years of running her custom cake business, Xiomara Zabala plans to open her first storefront this February at 14908 Hwy. 290, Houston, near Jersey Village. Dolce Art Custom Cakes will offer custom cakes for any occasion, and...
The Kiddie Academy now offering child care services in Magnolia
The Kiddie Academy, located at 11767 FM 1488, opened Dec. 1 in Magnolia. (Courtesy The Kiddie Academy) The Kiddie Academy, located at 11767 FM 1488, opened Dec. 1 in Magnolia. Owner Jody Garner said The Kiddie Academy provides the community with safe and educational child care for children 6 weeks old through elementary school.
Houston Eye Associates to host grand opening for new Spring location Feb. 8
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location at 1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston, to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, with an open house on Feb. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Magnolia resident fires off new shooting supply website, online storefront
Local Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. (Courtesy TX Shooting Supply) Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. King said after working in the firearms industry for over 10 years he decided to create the e-commerce store. "I wanted...
European car repair shop ABR Houston relocates to The Woodlands area
ABR Houston relocated from Kuykendahl Road to 8498 Miller Road on the border of Magnolia and The Woodlands. (Courtesy ABR Houston) ABR Houston relocated from Kuykendahl Road in Spring to 8498 Miller Road on the border of The Woodlands and Magnolia. The premier European car repair shop opened Jan. 1.
Armaf Luxury Fragrances opens shop in The Woodlands Mall
Armaf Luxury Fragrances offers a variety of fragrances for men and women. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Armaf Luxury Fragrance officially opened its shop in The Woodlands Mall in late December. The location offers a wide selection of perfumes and colognes. The store is located in the first level of the mall next to Build-a-Bear Workshop at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-363-3363. www.thewoodlandsmall.com.
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
FireCraft BBQ celebrates opening of brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood
FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, also offers catering services. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing
A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
coveringkaty.com
Pei Wei Returns to Katy
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is opening a new location at 6825 South Fry Road near Highway 99 and H-E-B. This marks the return of Pei Wei to Katy. The former location on South Mason at Highland Knolls had a large dining room, often packed with customers, but closed during the early days of COVID-19 along with many other eateries in our community.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Memorial Hermann leases space for primary care facility in west Katy
The 8,945-square-foot free-standing building is located in the Shops at Katy Reserve. (Courtesy NewQuest Properties) Memorial Hermann Health System has leased space in the Shops at Katy Reserve for primary care services estimated to open next summer or fall. The Houston-based health care provider has leased an 8,945-square-foot free-standing building...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opened in 2022. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022, as well as some that will be making their debut in 2023 for the Sugar Land and Missouri City area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees:...
Homesites now for sale in Bridgeland's fourth, final village
A rendering shows Creekland Village's future recreation center. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced Jan. 10 homesites are now available for purchase in Creekland Village, the final of four villages in the Bridgeland master-planned community. Creekland Village comprises about 2,300 acres, and developers...
Lone Star College-Magnolia Center to break ground in 2023
The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. (Rendering courtesy Lone Star College System) The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. LSC-Montgomery President Rebecca Riley said the design and development phase is complete for the long-awaited satellite center that has been in planning since at least 2014.
New tax preparation business plans to hold grand opening in League City
Money Market Tax Co. which offers tax services, will hold its grand opening in League City on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) Saab joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in September 2022 after graduating with a degree in media from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Saab covers local government, education, business, nonprofits, transportation and more in these communities. Prior to CI, Saab served as a reporter for A-Town Daily News and Indiana Daily Student.
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
Crumbl Cookies to host grand opening Jan. 13 in New Caney
Crumbl Cookies will be holding a grand opening celebration Jan. 13 for its new Valley Ranch Town Center location in New Caney. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for...
