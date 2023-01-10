Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Brought the Cutest Surprise Date to the 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez didn't attend the 2023 Golden Globes alone after all. The Only Murders in the Building star, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, brought a very special, adorable date with her—and no, it wasn't a new boyfriend. Gomez posed on the red carpet with her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Gracie was dressed in a dazzling gold dress alongside Gomez in her black gown and its dramatic plum sleeves.
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For
Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
Could 'Fortnite' Ever Host a Collab With 'Pokémon'? Loose Rumors Have Been Circulating
After more than five years of live servers as of this writing, Fortnite has made surprising crossovers with plenty of popular shows and franchises. Not many games can claim to let players jump around as Deku from My Hero Academia in a squad that includes Batman, Nathan Drake from Uncharted, and Kratos from God of War all teaming up against Marvel's Thanos dancing to "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic, but Fortnite's many collabs makes all of that possible and more.
The Live-Action 'Last of Us' Series Is Almost Here — Will Troy Baker Be in the Show?
As far as live-action adaptations of popular and acclaimed video games go, these stories tend to run the gamut. When they first came about with the likes of Super Mario Bros. in 1993 and Mortal Kombat in 1995, they were a tough sell as low-budget and half-hearted attempts to re-create gaming icons in a new medium. Now with the release of fan favorites like the Sonic the Hedgehog film series and Detective Pikachu, we've reached a point where live-action adaptations of games can actually be good.
Will There Be a Season 2 of Apple TV Plus's 'Echo 3'? Mark Boal Hopes So
Based on Israeli author Amir Gutfreund's 2008 novel When Heroes Fly (or when Heroes Fly To Her), Apple TV Plus's high-stakes thriller series Echo 3 follows two military men as they search for a kidnapped family member. "When scientist Amber Chesborough vanishes along the Columbia-Venezuela border, her brother and her...
Claustrophobic Indie Horror Flick 'Skinamarink' Will Hit Shudder in 2023
Have you ever shut the lights, hopped into bed (as fast as your legs will let you), and stared into the black abyss? The longer you focus your weary peepers on the most distant corner of the room, the more likely you are to witness something ... move. To witness the unthinkable. Your heart will stop as you wonder if your deceitful eyes are playing tricks on you. This gut-wrenching sensation is at the heart of Kyle Edward Ball's micro-budget experimental horror film Skinamarink.
'Vikings: Valhalla' Is Just Like 'The Last Kingdom' — Are They Connected?
Everyone loves a good period piece, and the Season 1 premiere of Vikings: Valhalla exceeded all of our expectations. Following the series finale of Vikings in 2020, the historical drama series was rebooted by Netflix and renewed for Season 2 — which premiered Thursday, Jan. 12. — shortly after its release.
Jinkies! Is Velma Dinkley Black in HBO Max's Adult Cartoon Series 'Velma'?
Velma Dinkley is indisputably the best Scooby-Doo character. She's smart, she's confident, she's the voice of reason, and she's certainly full of sass. Though they don't always show their appreciation for her, the Mystery Inc. gang is lucky to have Velma. Heck, we're not so sure any spooky mystery would actually get solved without her sharp and snappy direction.
Disney names Nike executive Mark Parker as new chairman
The Walt Disney Company has named Nike executive chairman Mark Parker as its new board chair, replacing longtime director Susan Arnold, whose term limit is expiring.
'Velma' Has so Many Poor Reviews That People Are Wondering if It Was Review Bombed
We live in an age where reboots of our favorite shows, movies, and cartoons from our childhoods are popping up left and right. Many of them are subject to timely updates to their casting and themes in an attempt to stay relevant for a new generation of viewers. On the one hand, you get stories like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power or Mad Max: Fury Road which are lauded thoughtfully crafted and acclaimed revivals of old franchises. Other times, you get Velma on HBO Max.
Is the St. Brice's Day Massacre a True Story? 'Vikings: Valhalla' Is Scarily Accurate
The second season of Vikings: Valhalla premiered on Jan. 12, 2023, and we were ecstatic to once again see our new favorite Vikings in action. The History Channel spin-off series is based on the original Vikings series, which was intended to be a one-season miniseries, but lasted for six seasons due to its popularity. Although Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons’ stories ended, Vikings: Valhalla debuted on Netflix in 2022 to tell the stories of more Vikings.
HBO Max's 'Velma' Is a Reimagined Origin Story — Is It Suitable for Kids?
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of Velma. In the wise words of critically acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, "Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre for kids, it's a medium." We wholeheartedly agree with this sentiment since there is more animated content targeted toward adult audiences than ever, including the brand-new HBO Max series Velma.
Will 'Vikings: Valhalla' Return for Season 3? Here's What We Know About the Future of the Netflix Series
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 on Netflix. The greatest of journeys often begins with a single step — or in the case of the legendary vikings on Vikings: Valhalla, multiple ships instead. Season 2 of the hit historical drama just dropped on...
The Very Cute King Canute Stole the Show on 'Vikings: Valhalla' — Was He Real?
After tuning into Netflix’s popular historical drama spinoff series Vikings: Valhalla, we can all agree that King Canute is pretty ca-yute. Played by Bradley Freegard, the Viking leader took center stage in Season 1. There are plenty of perks that come with being named the King of Mercia — one of which includes running amuck across the seven seas. And teasers for Season 2 hint that King Canute’s quest for power has only begun. But was he a real person? Read on for answers!
Waffler69 on TikTok Built His Career on Eating Strange Snacks — Details on His Passing
Plenty of streamers, influencers, and content creators are lucky enough to make a living off of doing things that many of us love to do on a regular basis. Many play video games, some get to show off samples of clothing or related fashion, and some can even gain online traction by sleeping. But if there's one thing that many of us would love to gain clout for doing, it's eating a ton of junk food and interesting snacks. For Waffler69 (known on TikTok as @Wafffler69 — with three f's), that was his career.
YouTuber CJ So Cool Asks for Prayers Amid Hospital Stay
News recently broke that CJ So Cool, a YouTuber whose real name is Cordero James Brady, was in the hospital. Many fans to wonder what happened to the popular influencer. Keep reading for all of the available details on what happened to CJ So Cool and how his recovery is going so far. The YouTuber provided a health update.
Here's the Episode Release Schedule for the AMC Series 'Mayfair Witches'
Alexandra Daddario escaped the hell of the White Lotus only to find herself with magical powers on AMC's dark thriller series Mayfair Witches. The actress plays Dr. Rowan Fielding, a woman absolutely perplexed by her burgeoning magical abilities. Mayfair Witches is based on a series of books of the same name by the late, legendary author Anne Rice.
Netflix's Heartwarming Film 'Dog Gone' Is Based on an Incredible True Story
All pet owners adore their furry (scaly, feathery, et cetera) friends, but some love their pets. And when it comes to dog owners, forget it. They put their scruffy mutts on shiny pedestals, viewing them as the reason they live and breathe. And hey, we don't blame them; dogs are ethereal beings. But with so much love comes the inevitable heartbreak. And while heartbreak often means death, a different kind of loss may precede the unavoidable Rainbow Bridge crossing.
