Plenty of streamers, influencers, and content creators are lucky enough to make a living off of doing things that many of us love to do on a regular basis. Many play video games, some get to show off samples of clothing or related fashion, and some can even gain online traction by sleeping. But if there's one thing that many of us would love to gain clout for doing, it's eating a ton of junk food and interesting snacks. For Waffler69 (known on TikTok as @Wafffler69 — with three f's), that was his career.

1 DAY AGO