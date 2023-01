No. 18 Wisconsin and Indiana will enter Saturday’s Big Ten Conference matchup in Bloomington, Ind. in a shaky frame of mind after discouraging mid-week conference losses. Playing without leading scorer Tyler Wahl, the Badgers controlled most of Tuesday night’s home date with Michigan State but were outscored 15-6 over the last 3:53 to lose 69-65. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were blown out 85-66 on Wednesday evening at Penn State for their third straight defeat.

MADISON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO