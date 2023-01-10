ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust

‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette

A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
PUYALLUP, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police target retail theft emphasis at Target, arrest 8 & recover merchandise

Kent Police Officers recently collaborated with the Kent Target store on another retail theft emphasis, resulting in eight arrests and the recovery of $3,825.15 worth of stolen merchandise. Police say that this was the department’s third successful retail theft collaboration in the past year. “Your KPD Patrol Officers have...
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot in the Hand in Robbery Near Atlantic Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of a man walking into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound earlier this morning in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. When officers arrived just after midnight, they contacted a 19-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The male victim reported being driven to the hospital from where the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park.
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation

SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy