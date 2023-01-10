Read full article on original website
ATM skimming device located in Belmont, suspect arrested in sting operation
BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — An ATM skimming device was located at a Belmont Bank of America location and a suspect was arrested in connection with it, according to a news release from the Belmont Police Department. Officers were alerted to the device by a technician and conducted surveillance of the ATM machine. The suspect, 29-year-old […]
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust
‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette
A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market
Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
Suspect accused of shooting 2 people in Renton, 1 in SeaTac held on $3 million bail
RENTON, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting two people in Renton and one person in SeaTac on Thursday was ordered to be held in jail on $3 million bail, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Prosecutors initially asked to hold the suspect, identified as Mamadou A....
KOMO News
King County shooting spree suspect chose victims at random, prosecutors say
The man accused of shooting three people on Thursday in King County chose his victims at random, prosecutors allege. Mamadou Diallo, 32, appeared in court Friday afternoon on three counts of first-degree assault. According to prosecutors, Diallo shot two people in Renton around 1:30 p.m. and then shot a person...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police target retail theft emphasis at Target, arrest 8 & recover merchandise
Kent Police Officers recently collaborated with the Kent Target store on another retail theft emphasis, resulting in eight arrests and the recovery of $3,825.15 worth of stolen merchandise. Police say that this was the department’s third successful retail theft collaboration in the past year. “Your KPD Patrol Officers have...
Robbery suspects arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts
Violent robbery after robbery — stretching from Seattle to the Eastside to South King County. Now two men have been charged with nearly a dozen crimes. The two suspects are 22-year-old Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez and 21-year-old Cesar Sandoval. Court documents say at least part of what led to their arrest...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
Suspect arrested in connection with Thursday shooting in SeaTac
On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at around 2:09 p.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received numerous 911 calls from the area of S. 160th Street and 34th Ave S. in SeaTac (map below), where they found a 30-year old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies arrived at...
Seattle, Washington
Man Shot in the Hand in Robbery Near Atlantic Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a report of a man walking into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound earlier this morning in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. When officers arrived just after midnight, they contacted a 19-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The male victim reported being driven to the hospital from where the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park.
KEPR
Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation
SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Renton Thursday afternoon. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect made statements saying he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men.
thejoltnews.com
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Robber held Tacoma gas station clerk at gunpoint, thanked her after stealing cash
Tacoma police are investigating after a North End gas station convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night. Surveillance video shows a man pull a gun on the clerk, demand cash and then thank her as he left. The robbery occurred at about 10 p.m. at a gas station in...
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
