At the December 20th Carbon County commissioner’s meeting, a plot of land donated to Rawlins in 2019 has been returned to county control for the second time. In June of 2017, Rawlins city manager, Scott Hannum, obtained a $187,000 grant from Wyoming Game and Fish to install a community fishing pond on the “Tin Can Hill” area of the city. In December of that year, Carbon County Commissioners agreed to deed the land to the city of Rawlins with the stimulation that the project begin within 2 years.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO