Gov. Gordon honors fallen first responders in State of the State address
Governor Mark Gordon honored two local EMTs, one of whom was killed and the other seriously injured, while responding to a crash on Interstate 80 a few days before Christmas. Tyeler Harris and Tiffany Greutzmacher of Rawlins was responding to an emergency call on Interstate 80 when a tractor-trailer combination plowed into the crash scene they were working around 4:15 a.m. on December 21st.
Triple D Construction renovating former Saratoga saloon
A vacant, old bar in Saratoga will come back to life as an office building. Triple D Construction will move its offices into the 130-year-old, faded green building at East Bridge and River Street. Once known as J.D. Paulson Saloon, the building was established on the east bank of the river in the 1800’s. More familiarly known as the “green building,” it’s fading green paint the indicates years of neglect. It has been vacant for years. Bryan Drake, Triple D’s owner, said he intends to renovate the Western-style structure to look more like it did in the past.
Agencies hosting public meetings to discuss proposed reservoir on Battle Pass
The first of three public meetings to be held this week on a possible land swap between the State of Wyoming and the U.S. Forest Service to facilitate a proposed reservoir on Battle Pass took place in Craig, Colorado. A second meeting will be held in Baggs tonight and another...
Spring Avenue: Construction company racks up $94K in late fees so far
Late fees keep piling up for the contractor hired by the Town of Saratoga for last year’s big Spring Avenue utility and street improvement project. The job is unfinished and behind schedule. The heavy winter weather of the last month has offered few windows of opportunity for work. As...
County commissioners take back donated land from Rawlins
At the December 20th Carbon County commissioner’s meeting, a plot of land donated to Rawlins in 2019 has been returned to county control for the second time. In June of 2017, Rawlins city manager, Scott Hannum, obtained a $187,000 grant from Wyoming Game and Fish to install a community fishing pond on the “Tin Can Hill” area of the city. In December of that year, Carbon County Commissioners agreed to deed the land to the city of Rawlins with the stimulation that the project begin within 2 years.
Governor Mark Gordon Orders U.S. and Wyoming Flag to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Tyeler Harris
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter...
Law enforcement investigating shooting of service dog in Hanna
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting a service dog in Hanna. Although shot twice and left to die, the dog survived. On the night of January 8th, Charles Owens’ two-and-a-half-year-old service dog, Mollie, escaped from his brother’s backyard in Hanna....
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Convicted Murderer Suing Dept Of Corrections Because They Took Away His PlayStation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man serving between 50 years and life in the Wyoming prisons system for murdering a man and confining and sexually assaulting a woman is suing the director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections and certain staffers for taking away his PlayStation and not giving it back.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
