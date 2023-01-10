A vacant, old bar in Saratoga will come back to life as an office building. Triple D Construction will move its offices into the 130-year-old, faded green building at East Bridge and River Street. Once known as J.D. Paulson Saloon, the building was established on the east bank of the river in the 1800’s. More familiarly known as the “green building,” it’s fading green paint the indicates years of neglect. It has been vacant for years. Bryan Drake, Triple D’s owner, said he intends to renovate the Western-style structure to look more like it did in the past.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO