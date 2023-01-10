Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Mall of America hosts Minnesota Varsity League Fall State Final
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – High school esports student-athletes and teams from across Minnesota are at Mall of America for the Minnesota Varsity League Fall State Final. Around 280 students are competing throughout the weekend in several different games including Super Smash Bros, Valorant, League of Legends, Minecraft, and Rocket League inside the Wisdom Gaming studios.
740thefan.com
Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars to Scammerblaster
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The owner of a Florida trivia show company said he lost thousands of dollars when he bought software he claims was “junk” from an Oakes, N.D. man who has been charged with fraud in federal court. Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution,...
740thefan.com
Final defendant in Detroit-to-N.D. Reservations drug trafficking ring sentenced
FARGO (KFGO) – The final defendant was sentenced Friday morning in federal court as part of “Operation Blue Prairie,” a years-long organized-crime and drug investigation into the multi-state trafficking of oxycodone targeting three of North Dakota’s Indian Reservations. Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Baquan Sledge of Detroit,...
740thefan.com
Stearns County jury convicts man for raping young girl
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A man formerly of Eden Valley, Minnesota has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
740thefan.com
New York nurses end strike after reaching tentative deals with hospitals on staffing
(Reuters) – A strike involving over 7,000 nurses at two New York City hospitals has ended after three days, as they reached tentative deals with hospitals over staffing levels, the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said on Thursday. Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount...
