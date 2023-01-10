ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Mall of America hosts Minnesota Varsity League Fall State Final

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – High school esports student-athletes and teams from across Minnesota are at Mall of America for the Minnesota Varsity League Fall State Final. Around 280 students are competing throughout the weekend in several different games including Super Smash Bros, Valorant, League of Legends, Minecraft, and Rocket League inside the Wisdom Gaming studios.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars to Scammerblaster

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The owner of a Florida trivia show company said he lost thousands of dollars when he bought software he claims was “junk” from an Oakes, N.D. man who has been charged with fraud in federal court. Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution,...
OAKES, ND
740thefan.com

Final defendant in Detroit-to-N.D. Reservations drug trafficking ring sentenced

FARGO (KFGO) – The final defendant was sentenced Friday morning in federal court as part of “Operation Blue Prairie,” a years-long organized-crime and drug investigation into the multi-state trafficking of oxycodone targeting three of North Dakota’s Indian Reservations. Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Baquan Sledge of Detroit,...
DETROIT, MI
740thefan.com

Stearns County jury convicts man for raping young girl

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A man formerly of Eden Valley, Minnesota has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy