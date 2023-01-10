Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Related
abc57.com
Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting on West Marion Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of a man on West Marion Street in January 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. On Friday, a jury found 21-year-old Quincy Lunford of South Bend guilty for his...
abc57.com
ISP releases OWI arrest numbers, concerns over trooper safety
The Indiana State Police Lowell Post has released 2022 statistics regarding the safety of both community members and troopers. Officials arrested 508 individuals for impaired driving in 2022, 18 less than in 2021. While arrests are down since 2021, troopers say that the number is still a cause for concern.
cbs4indy.com
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week.
abc57.com
Second suspect arraigned in murder case of Rhema Harris
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Braxton Bird, the 18-year-old accused of the murder of St. Joseph County Jail Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, was arraigned on Monday. Bird was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness for his role. Bird was transported...
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns
Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
abc57.com
Public input requested by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on need for older residents
LANSING, Mich. --The publics input on needs for older residents is requested by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services seeks input in regard to the gaps and needs in services and programs affecting quality of life of older residents. Michigan Department...
Emerald Media
Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114
A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
WANE-TV
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would change consent laws in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to have sex, fondle, or intimately touch anyone under 18. As of now, in the state of Indiana, the age of consent is 16 years old. This excludes people of authority, such as...
abc57.com
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services invites the public input from older adults for the new state plan
LANSING, Mich. --The public is invited by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports, to the community discussions online and throughout the state discussing the needs for older adults. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services seeks input in regard to the...
abc57.com
Indiana and Sylvan Learning Center to provide educational grants for elementary students
MISHWAKA, Ind. -- A partnership between Sylvan Learning Center and Indiana Learns will help local students get extra tutoring in subjects they're behind in. Indiana Learns is a state-funded program, providing $500 to eligible 4th and 5th graders for supplemental tutoring sessions. 16 Sylvan Learning Centers across Indiana are also...
abc57.com
Republican Candidate Eric Doden discusses campaign for Indiana Governor
It’s Eric Doden’s first time running for statewide office. But it’s not his first time crossing all 92 Indiana counties to meet with Hoosiers. In 2013, then-Governor Mike Pence appointed Doden as President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to help spearhead the Regional Cities Initiative. The program pumped millions into local communities building regional partnerships to attract businesses and workers. The position sent Doden across Indiana to evaluate economic proposals, and the RCI now serves as a blueprint for one of Doden’s campaign platforms.
These 30 Indiana High School Mascots are as Bizarre as they are Real
Typically when you think of a mascot, I'll assume you usually associate it with sports, more specifically those tied to a school of some kind. Most of the time, the chosen mascots are designed to give the team an aura of toughness, think Warriors, Vikings, Trojans, Spartans, etc. In other cases, the school mascot may be used as a mark of nobility like a knight or a king. The popular mascots seem to be associated with animals, particularly the more vicious and dangerous variety like a cougar, a panther, a wildcat, or a wolverine. But every once in a while, you'll come across schools, like these high schools from across the state of Indiana, that decided to step outside the traditional thought process when it comes to picking a mascot and go with something that seems to be completely out of left field.
Here are the 24 nominees for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games from Indiana
Nominations for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games were announced on Wednesday morning and 24 senior basketball players from the state of Indiana were on the list. There were 722 boys and girls high school seniors who were nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games, which will be ...
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
abc57.com
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School announces opening for new Director of Development position
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School has started searching nationally to find a qualified candidate for the newly established position of Director of Development. Once filled, the position will be funded by the nonprofit Lake Michigan Catholic School Fund for three years, according to an...
Comments / 0