Stockton, CA

abc57.com

ISP releases OWI arrest numbers, concerns over trooper safety

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post has released 2022 statistics regarding the safety of both community members and troopers. Officials arrested 508 individuals for impaired driving in 2022, 18 less than in 2021. While arrests are down since 2021, troopers say that the number is still a cause for concern.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Second suspect arraigned in murder case of Rhema Harris

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Braxton Bird, the 18-year-old accused of the murder of St. Joseph County Jail Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, was arraigned on Monday. Bird was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness for his role. Bird was transported...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns

Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
INDIANA STATE
Emerald Media

Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114

A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
OREGON STATE
WANE-TV

Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Republican Candidate Eric Doden discusses campaign for Indiana Governor

It’s Eric Doden’s first time running for statewide office. But it’s not his first time crossing all 92 Indiana counties to meet with Hoosiers. In 2013, then-Governor Mike Pence appointed Doden as President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to help spearhead the Regional Cities Initiative. The program pumped millions into local communities building regional partnerships to attract businesses and workers. The position sent Doden across Indiana to evaluate economic proposals, and the RCI now serves as a blueprint for one of Doden’s campaign platforms.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

These 30 Indiana High School Mascots are as Bizarre as they are Real

Typically when you think of a mascot, I'll assume you usually associate it with sports, more specifically those tied to a school of some kind. Most of the time, the chosen mascots are designed to give the team an aura of toughness, think Warriors, Vikings, Trojans, Spartans, etc. In other cases, the school mascot may be used as a mark of nobility like a knight or a king. The popular mascots seem to be associated with animals, particularly the more vicious and dangerous variety like a cougar, a panther, a wildcat, or a wolverine. But every once in a while, you'll come across schools, like these high schools from across the state of Indiana, that decided to step outside the traditional thought process when it comes to picking a mascot and go with something that seems to be completely out of left field.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE

