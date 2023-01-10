Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
HBO Max is getting more expensive per month, following Apple TV+ and others
HBO Max is joining the ranks of streaming services getting more expensive. Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO Max, announced today that the ad-free HBO Max plan will increase from $15 per month to $16 per month for both new and existing subscribers. The price increase goes into effect for...
9to5Mac
Apple custom displays: What the Bloomberg report really means (probably)
A Bloomberg report about Apple custom displays is leading to some interesting takes on it. Like Apple is moving into the manufacturing business, or that the company doesn’t already use custom-designed displays. Neither of these things is true, so I think it’s worth taking a look about what the...
9to5Mac
Report: Apple hunting TV exec to lead ad sales for live sports and ad-supported TV+ plans
Via Business Insider, Apple is currently looking for an ad sales executive focused on TV content. Apple’s involvement in video advertising is already set to expand with the company’s growing live sports deals, like Major League Soccer (beginning next month) and MLB Friday Night Baseball. Moreover, there’s ongoing...
9to5Mac
Twitter forcing algorithm timeline in your face in latest iOS update
It has been a long time since Twitter started showing users tweets based on suggestions rather than chronological order, which was heavily criticized at the time. But after many complaints, the platform let users choose whether they wanted to see the chronological or algorithm-based timeline on the Twitter app by default. Unfortunately, the latest Twitter update for iOS forces users to once again see algorithmically suggested tweets by default.
Poll: Would you be willing to buy a touchscreen Mac?
For years, Apple has been against the idea of having a Mac with touchscreen support. Instead, the company has always argued that the iPad and Mac should be separate devices – even though the iPad now basically functions like a Mac when attached to a keyboard and mouse. But according to recent rumors, Apple is finally considering bringing touchscreen to the Mac, and we want to know what you think of that.
9to5Mac
‘It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories’ – simple fix available [U]
Update: Reddit user BigPoppa1 has found a simple fix:. Rename a device via Home app in iPhone or iPad. It should force a refresh back to HomePod. It was just yesterday I wrote about one annoying HomePod error message, and it’s now clear that this isn’t the only one to be bugging HomePod owners this week. Many users are reporting that Siri is responding to all HomeKit commands with: “It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories” …
9to5Mac
Apple Business Connect launches as free tool to help organize key information across services
Apple has debuted a new tool today for businesses of all sizes to help “claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users.” The free new service is available now for those in the US. Apple announced the...
9to5Mac
Incipio launches its collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 lineup
Phone accessory manufacturer Incipio has introduced its new collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 models. With a design inspired by aerospace engineering, it not only protects your iPhone but also adds a unique style to it. Read on as we detail everything about the Incipio AeroGrip Case for iPhone.
Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store
Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
Apple to lean on LG for production of its first Apple Watch micro-LED display
Evidence continues to mount that the Apple Watch will switch to the latest-generation display technology starting in 2025. According to reliable analyst Ross Young, LG has started building a small production line for micro-LED displays ahead of Apple’s transition away from OLED. This also plays into Apple’s plans to start making its own displays for Apple Watch and iPhone in-house…
9to5Mac
Evernote rolling out Backlinks to let users easily return to previous notes
Evernote this week announced a small but notable update to its platform. The popular notes and task management app will now let users easily return to previous notes through Backlinks. According to Evernote, this was one of the most requested features by users, and it’s finally here. Evernote users...
9to5Mac
First Apple Silicon Mac Pro could come by spring as test machines run macOS 13.3
Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple has canceled its plans to release a high-end variant of the Apple Silicon Mac Pro with the M2 Extreme chip. Now Gurman has reported that the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro is on track to be released this spring, as the company has already been testing it with an internal version of macOS Ventura 13.3.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors
A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch patent infringement confirmed, as Masimo seeks import ban
Apple has suffered a setback in its long-running Apple Watch patent infringement battle with medical technology company Masimo. A court has ruled that Apple has indeed infringed one of Masimo’s patents in the Apple Watch Series 6 and up. Masimi is seeking a US import on all current Apple...
9to5Mac
Logitech launches new Mevo Go app to turn iOS and Android devices into a live streaming source
Logitech announced this week a new companion app for the Mevo ecosystem called “Mevo Go.” With this app, iOS and Android users will be able to easily turn their devices into sources for live streaming video, audio, and screencasting. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: This magnetic stand gives your iPad a Pro Display XDR-like design
Apple accessory company CharJenPro recently announced pre-orders for their new MagFlött Pro Stand for iPad Pro. They hit the scene last year with their patented MagFlött Magnetic Stand which touted a simple, yet elegant way of propping up an iPad on a magnetic stand. Their original design included...
9to5Mac
Apple is no longer part of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work ranking
For more than a decade, Apple was considered one of the best companies to work for, as it was always at the top of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work ranking. However, Glassdoor’s 2023 ranking just came out, and surprisingly, Apple is no longer on that list. As...
9to5Mac
Here’s a first look at the Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps coming to Windows 11
Microsoft and Apple announced last year that new Apple Music and Apple TV apps will soon be available for Windows users, who currently rely on iTunes or a web browser to access these services. While no release date has been provided, 9to5Mac got a closer look at an internal version of these apps.
Disney can imagine a magic kingdom but can't figure out innovative hybrid and remote work
Disney can imagine a magic kingdom but can't figure out remote work even though patents, venture capital spiked when people worked from home during COVID.
9to5Mac
Report: MacBook Pro refresh ‘delayed once again,’ shipments expected to halve
If you’ve been waiting on new versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s newest processors inside, you may have to wait a bit longer. A new supply chain report today indicates that MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips might have been delayed yet again…
Comments / 0